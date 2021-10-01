Drew Bobo leads Auburn High up front into showdown with Central-Phenix City

Keith Etheredge got excited just looking at the film.
Soon after arriving at Auburn High as new head football coach, Etheredge had been told that first-year Auburn University offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had a son that was a senior in high school and played on the offensive line.
So, Etheredge got online and began watching tape on the incoming lineman — and soon saw the strength and skill coming his way.
Even though Bobo didn’t arrive until June after finishing his last schoolyear in South Carolina, Etheredge says that it didn’t take him long to catch up.
“He has a lot of football knowledge,” Etheredge said this week, as the Tigers prepared for their massive top-five home game with Central-Phenix City. “He catches on very quick because he understands the game. So, it didn’t take him long just to jump right in there and be an integral part of what we were doing.”
Bobo and the line lead No. 3 Auburn High up front into Friday night’s showdown with No. 4 Central with major region championship implications. One of the two teams has won the region every year since 2012.
Etheredge was hired in April and region title would be big for the Tigers in his first season. It’s also the first season on campus for Bobo and fellow starting transfer offensive linemen Eston Harris, who transferred from Beauregard.
Etheredge says that new-look offensive line has been working together and hanging out with one another since the summer.
“Those guys have been a close-knit group since the first,” Etheredge said. “I said it at the first of the season, ‘They’re going to get better and better as we get into the season because they are a close-knit group and all of them are great kids, and they work tremendously hard.’ They’ve gelled and it shows on Friday nights.”
Joining Bobo on the starting offensive line is Joe Fraizer at center, Avery Ferris and Eric Patrick at the guard spots, while Drew and Harris take up the spots at tackle. Along with the five starters on the line, Charles Reese and Bradyn Joiner, another transfer from Oxfrod, come in as well to help on the offensive line, according to Etheredge.
While Drew may line up at tackle, one of the things that has impressed Etheredge is how versatile he is on the offensive line. Etheredge says that he can play every position on the line from center, to tackle and guard.
With Drew being such a versatile player on the offensive line, Etheredge feels that Drew is the backbone to the offensive line. And that he’s the type of player that goes from snap to whistle but when he hears the whistle, he goes back to the line and is ready for the next play, according to Etheredge.
“Whether he’s got them on the ground, whether he’s in the process of mashing them, whether he’s pulling or kicking, when that whistle blows, he’s done,” Etheredge said. “He’s getting up, he’s going back and getting ready for that next play. He’s a vital part of our program and that offensive front.”
Despite only living in Auburn for a short amount of time, Bobo has enjoyed living in Auburn and considers it one of his favorite places that he’s lived.
The senior offensive lineman has played at three different high schools in Resurrection Christian High School in Colorado, Hammond High School in South Carolina and now Auburn High for his senior year.
While’s he’s a little disappointed that he hasn’t been able to stick it out with a specific set of teammates during his time in high school, he’s glad he’s had this year to get to know his teammates at Auburn High.
“It’s pretty disappointing because I’ve been to three different high schools and I haven’t gotten to stick it out with specific people or like specific teammates,” Bobo said. “But it’s good that I have a relationship that I made this summer with all of them and I’m close with all my teammates. I wish I could play for a few more years with them.”
Instead, he’ll have to try to make memories in the precious little time he has with his teammates.
He could share a region championship with them with a win Friday night.