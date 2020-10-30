Early mistakes cost Loachapoka in home loss

LOACHAPOKA — The Loachapoka Indians entered Friday in good shape as far as making the playoffs but eager to pad their chances with a good showing against Highland Home.
Unfortunately for the Indians, too many miscues in the early going prevented that from happening.
A bad snap on a punt and a pick-six was all the help Highland Home needed to build a big lead early and hand Loachapoka a 34-8 loss. Despite the tough defeat, there was still a bright side for Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton, as the Indians are playoff bound for the first time since 2016.
“[The miscues] was real big. You’ve got to play a complete game. We didn’t play a complete game,” Newton said. “You’ve got to play special teams, offense and defense, and you’ve got to play hard on all of them. We weren’t able to put a complete game package together. You can’t have just all offense or all defense.”
Loachapoka (5-5, 3-3) held firm on defense to open the game by stopping Highland Home (6-4, 5-1) after six plays. The issues for the Indians came shortly thereafter.
After a quick three-and-out by the offense, a high snap on the would-be punt sent the Indians’ punter running for an eventual one-yard loss. Highland Home quarterback Nick Diaz took advantage of the short field and found the end zone three plays later on a 6-yard rushing score.
A successful two-point conversion left Loachapoka in an 8-0 hole with 6:17 to go in the opening quarter.
The Indians returned to the field determined to respond and looked poised after quarterback Ga’Kwon Palmer hit Kam Willis for a 12-yard gain. Loachapoka kept its offense on the field on fourth down much to the delight of Highland Home defensive back Jamichael Herbert, who read the pass, made the interception and raced downfield for a 40-yard score.
Over the span of about three minutes, the Indians went from a scoreless deadlock to down 16 points.
Loachapoka’s next drive stalled out after three plays, and after a short punt the Flying Squadron had another score in mind. The Indians held firm until Diaz fired to the end zone toward Herbert, who went up and hauled in a 34-yard score.
Diaz ended the night 8-of-14 passing for 72 yards with two touchdowns and one interception along with 12 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians got the offense going as the second quarter moved along, which included Palmer hitting Isaiah Durr for a 21-yard gain and Kam Willis on the next drive for a 33-yard reception. Palmer’s best play came on the last of the first half after Tyler Harris intercepted a pass in the end zone, as Palmer fired downfield to Willis, who picked up 50 yards before being tackled.
The Flying Squadron tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half, but Palmer and his teammates kept working. They finally found the end zone about halfway through the fourth quarter, when Palmer led a four-play, 45-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Harris.
Palmer ended the game 9-of-24 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
“We’re trying to get some confidence in him,” Newton said of Palmer. “He’s a young kid — a 10th grader — so we’re trying to get some confidence in him.”
The loss to Highland Home was a tough one, but Newton knows it doesn’t matter now.
The Indians have their sights set on next Friday's playoff game at McKenzie, and the first-year Loachapoka head coach was sure to commend the senior class for helping the team reach this point. As for what’s next, Newton wants his players to know it’s effectively a brand-new season.
“Everybody’s 0-0 right now,” Newton said. “The season starts over. It starts over, and everybody’s 0-0.”
Highland Home 34, Loachapoka 8
HH — 16 6 6 6 — 34
LOA — 0 0 0 8 — 8
First quarter
HH — Nick Diaz 6 run (2-pt good), 6:17
HH — Jamichael Herbert 40 INT return (2-pt good), 3:26
Second quarter
HH — Herbert 34 reception (2-pt no good), 11:49
Third quarter
HH — Roosevelt Harris 11 reception (2-pt no good), 8:01
Fourth quarter
HH — Diaz 18 run (XP no good), 10:34
LOA — Tyler Harris 20 reception from Ga’Kwon Palmer (2-pt good), 6:30
