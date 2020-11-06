Early points help Opelika hold off Wetumpka in shootout

Love is more known for his defensive prowess, and he showed why on Wetumpka’s ensuing drive. Indians quarterback Robert Rose overthrew a running back and instead hit Love, who intercepted the pass and took off for a 27-yard pick six.

In 78 seconds of game time, Love handed the Bulldogs a two-touchdown advantage.

“I seen him come across, right? The ball came out of his arm, and I was right there in a great position. I got it, scooped it and took it to the touchdown,” Love said. “I try to help the team any type of way, man. It’s the playoffs, and we’re trying to get a ring. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to help the team win. When they call me to run the ball, I run it. I score when I’ve got to.”

The Opelika defense stifled Wetumpka’s next drive, which set the stage for Jarell Stinson to show out. Stinson caught a punt on the Wetumpka 26-yard line, spun out of a tackle then raced from the right side of the field to the left as Bulldog blockers began getting in position. From there, it was a foot race that Stinson was sure to win, which he did for a 74-yard touchdown that put the Bulldogs ahead three scores with 7:15 still to go in the first quarter.