Early points help Opelika hold off Wetumpka in shootout

The Opelika Bulldogs entered Friday’s playoff game against Wetumpka knowing that they had to put up points to top a powerful Indians’ offense. By the seven-minute mark of the first quarter, it was evident the Bulldogs showed up prepared to make it happen.
Opelika (8-2, 7-0) opened the Class 6A playoffs by firing off 21 quick points thanks to a touchdown run, an interception return and a punt return to get the Bulldogs going on their way to a 51-28 victory over the Indians. The dangerous Wetumpka offense created a shootout in the second half, but the Bulldogs' offense never let the Indians overcome those early scores.
Opelika will host Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the second round next Friday. The victory marks the seventh straight season the Bulldogs have advanced past the postseason’s opening round.
“You’re not going to stop people like that offense we faced tonight, so you hope that you can obviously score more than them,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “We didn’t feel like they could stop us either, so those 21 quick points really gave us a jumpstart and the momentum to where they were playing catch-up from then on.”
LeDamian Rowell set the stage right off the bat for Opelika, as he took the opening kickoff and raced it well into Wetumpka territory before going down on the 15-yard line. Running back Taylor Love took advantage of the short field, scoring on the Bulldogs’ fourth play via a 3-yard run to give Opelika an early 7-0 lead.
Love is more known for his defensive prowess, and he showed why on Wetumpka’s ensuing drive. Indians quarterback Robert Rose overthrew a running back and instead hit Love, who intercepted the pass and took off for a 27-yard pick six.
In 78 seconds of game time, Love handed the Bulldogs a two-touchdown advantage.
“I seen him come across, right? The ball came out of his arm, and I was right there in a great position. I got it, scooped it and took it to the touchdown,” Love said. “I try to help the team any type of way, man. It’s the playoffs, and we’re trying to get a ring. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to help the team win. When they call me to run the ball, I run it. I score when I’ve got to.”
The Opelika defense stifled Wetumpka’s next drive, which set the stage for Jarell Stinson to show out. Stinson caught a punt on the Wetumpka 26-yard line, spun out of a tackle then raced from the right side of the field to the left as Bulldog blockers began getting in position. From there, it was a foot race that Stinson was sure to win, which he did for a 74-yard touchdown that put the Bulldogs ahead three scores with 7:15 still to go in the first quarter.
To the Indians’ credit, they didn’t throw in the towel down three scores. Their only problem was the Bulldogs were ready and willing to match any scoring drive they could muster.
Wetumpka (5-6, 4-2) answered Stinson’s score with a quick three-play drive that ended on Quin Wilson’s 11-yard touchdown run, but Opelika punched right back with a nine-play possession that quarterback Malik Finley capped off with an 11-yard score.
The Indians knew they needed points to keep up and got lucky with their next seven, as quarterback Robert Rose fired downfield on 4th-and-10 toward Dorion Jackson, who ultimately lost control and landed on the football as he went down. The play, however, was ruled a touchdown, and with the review system no longer an option the Bulldogs’ lead was sliced to 28-14 with 1:16 remaining in the first quarter.
The scoring slowed down significantly in the second quarter with Eric Watts’ 34-yard run and Rose’s 11-yard run run right before halftime being the only points. The Indians had a golden opportunity down 13 and set to receive the second-half kick, but the Bulldogs were prepared to limit the damage.
Wetumpka came out of the intermission and wasted little time in scoring when Brandon Bowman caught a deep pass downfield, fought through a would-be tackler then scored on a 35-yard reception which cut Opelika’s advantage to 34-28. The Bulldogs’ defense buckled down from that point on by actually holding the Indians to minus-8 yards of offense from that point on thanks in part to Opelika's Jackson Bates, who repeatedly put the Indians deep in their own territory.
While the Wetumpka offense ran out of gas, Opelika’s had enough to put the game away. Finley came right back after Bowman’s touchdown and built more breathing room on a nine-yard touchdown, and 10 points in the fourth quarter courtesy kicker Baker Rowton and running back Kaden Cooper closed the book on the Indians.
Finley ended the night with 10 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns and also went 7-of-17 through the air for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Opelika jumped out to a big lead then held on against a talented Wetumpka squad, but the focus now turns to Hillcrest. For Love, the goal for himself and his teammates is to clean up the mistakes they made in order to keep their hopes of winning Opelika’s first state title alive.
“Just keep striving, keep working and no more mistakes down the road,” Love said. “It’s time to get this ring.”
Opelika 51, Wetumpka 28
WET — 14 7 7 0 — 28
OPE — 28 6 7 10 — 51
First quarter
OPE — Taylor Love 3 run (XP good), 10:15
OPE — Love 27 interception return (XP good), 8:57
OPE — Jarell Stinson 74 punt return (XP good), 7:15
WET — Quin Wilson 11 run (XP good), 6:31
OPE — Malik Finley 11 run (XP good), 2:45
WET — Dorion Jackson 33 reception from Robert Rose (XP good), 1:16
Second quarter
OPE — Watts 34 run (XP no good), 6:10
WET — Rose 11 run (XP good), 0:22
Third quarter
WET — Brandon Bowman 35 reception from Rose (XP good), 10:06
OPE — Finley 9 run (XP good), 6:50
Fourth quarter
OPE — Baker Rowton 30 field goal, 7:45
OPE — Kaden Cooper 9 run (XP good), 1:32
