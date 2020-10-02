East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

Matthew Caldwell, quarterback

Auburn High

Caldwell came through several different ways in the Tigers' dramatic 29-28 victory over Central-Phenix City. He completed nine passes for 136 yards and one touchdown and also caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to help Auburn beat Central for the first time since 2013.

Walter Tatum, quarterback

Notasulga

Tatum came through on both sides of the football in the Blue Devils' victory over rival Loachapoka. He contributed 208 yards of offense, which included a 65-yard touchdown run, and he led the Notasulga defense in tackles in a shutout win.

Jalyn Daniels, running back

Tallassee

Daniels continued to show out this season in the Tigers' big region victory over Beauregard. Daniels took 27 carries for 255 yards and four scores to fuel Tallassee in the win.

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com/high-school. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.