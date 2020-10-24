East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

Jay Daniel, running back

LaFayette

Jay Daniel rushed for 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries as the Bulldogs defeated Vincent 39-19 and clinched LaFayette’s spot in the playoffs. His performance in the game may only have been matched by his brother’s.

Ty Daniel, quarterback

LaFayette

Ty Daniel finished with 152 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in LaFayette’s victory, while adding two interceptions and four pass-breakups on defense. The Daniel brothers helped bring LaFayette into the postseason.

Philstavious Dowdell, defensive back

Dadeville

Dowdell finished with three non-offensive touchdowns in Dadeville’s 41-0 win over Beulah, running back a punt return, a kick return and an interception return as the Tigers pushed back into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.