East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

O.J. Tolbert, running back

Springwood

Tolbert showed out once again for the Wildcats in their 44-28 victory over Lakeside on Thursday. The senior took 16 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns and also had a nine-yard touchdown reception on the final play of the first half.

Jordan Jones, running back/linebacker

Smiths Station

Jones came up clutch for the Panthers' in their season finale against Stanhope Elmore. The senior scored two rushing touchdowns and was a part of a defense that produced five turnovers to help Smiths Station take a 27-20 victory.

Jay Daniel, running back

LaFayette

Daniel didn't touch the ball a lot against Beulah, but he made every time he did count. He ended the night with seven carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to fuel the Bulldogs' victory.

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.