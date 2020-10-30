 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees
0 comments

East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Springwood vs Lakeside 10.29.20

Springwood's OJ Tolbert (4) signals "touchdown" after scoring one in the second half. Springwood vs Lakeside on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Lanett, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

O.J. Tolbert, running back

Springwood

Tolbert showed out once again for the Wildcats in their 44-28 victory over Lakeside on Thursday. The senior took 16 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns and also had a nine-yard touchdown reception on the final play of the first half.

Jordan Jones, running back/linebacker

Smiths Station

Jones came up clutch for the Panthers' in their season finale against Stanhope Elmore. The senior scored two rushing touchdowns and was a part of a defense that produced five turnovers to help Smiths Station take a 27-20 victory.

Jay Daniel, running back

LaFayette

Daniel didn't touch the ball a lot against Beulah, but he made every time he did count. He ended the night with seven carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to fuel the Bulldogs' victory.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert