East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees
Auburn High vs. Prattville high school football

Auburn High's Powell Gordon (20) carries the ball after making an interception during the Auburn High vs. Prattville high school football game on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Duck Samford Stadium.

Kye Robichaux, running back

Glenwood School

Robichaux made the most of every single carry in the Gators' rivalry win over Lee-Scott Academy. The senior took 11 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns in the 51-7 victory.

Eric Watts, running back

Opelika

Watts came through again and again in the Bulldogs' region victory over Sidney Lanier. The back scored four times to power the Opelika offense in a 42-6 victory over the Poets.

Powell Gordon, defensive end

Auburn High

Gordon was a force to be wreckoned with in the Tigers' 22-0 blanking of Prattville on Friday. When it was all said and done, the junior racked up two sacks and a timely interception to give Auburn its first shutout victory of the season.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com/high-school. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.

