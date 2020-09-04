East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

Kye Robichaux, running back
Glenwood School
Robichaux made the most of every single carry in the Gators' rivalry win over Lee-Scott Academy. The senior took 11 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns in the 51-7 victory.
Eric Watts, running back
Opelika
Watts came through again and again in the Bulldogs' region victory over Sidney Lanier. The back scored four times to power the Opelika offense in a 42-6 victory over the Poets.
Powell Gordon, defensive end
Auburn High
Gordon was a force to be wreckoned with in the Tigers' 22-0 blanking of Prattville on Friday. When it was all said and done, the junior racked up two sacks and a timely interception to give Auburn its first shutout victory of the season.
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?
Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com/high-school. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.
*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.
