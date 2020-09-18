East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kadarius Zackery, running back/defensive back

Lanett

Zackery did a little bit of everything in Lanett’s 26-0 victory over LaFayette on Friday. He delivered a 91-yard punt return, made two interceptions and finished the game off with a 32-yard rushing score to help the Panthers blank the Bulldogs for the second straight year.

Jalyn Daniels, running back

Tallassee

Daniels had a night no one will soon forget in the Tigers' big victory over Elmore County. The junior rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns, including a 99-yard and an 88-yard score.

Jeremy Conway, wide receiver

Chambers Academy

Conway made the most of every touch he had in the Rebels’ victory over Valiant Cross. Conway had three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 52-yard punt return score.

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com/high-school. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.