East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

Payton Allen, quarterback
Chambers Academy
Allen posted 247 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the Rebels' 47-6 bounce-back win over Macon-East. The quarterback ran for four of his scores, pacing a Chambers rushing attack that generated 436 yards in a victory that put the Rebels one win away from a fifth straight region title.
Matthew Caldwell, quarterback
Auburn High
Caldwell threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — in the Tigers' 45-14 win over Smiths Station to clinch the Region 2-7A title. The Auburn quarterback had as many touchdown passes as incompletions and hit three different receivers for scores.
Kadarius Zackery, quarterback
Lanett
Zackery put up more than 600 all-purpose yards, scored four touchdowns and came down with an interception in the Panthers' 61-20 blowout of previously unbeaten Randolph County that clinched the Region 4-2A title. Zackery had 250 passing yards, 275 rushing yards and a 75-yard kickoff return in the victory.
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?
Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.
*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.
