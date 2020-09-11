 Skip to main content
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees
0 comments

East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn High vs. Prattville high school football

Auburn High's Amaury Hutchinson (3) carries the ball for a touchdown during the Auburn High vs. Prattville high school football game on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Duck Samford Stadium.

 Sara Palczewski/

Amaury Hutchinson, running back/defensive back

Auburn High

Hutchinson was outstanding on both sides of the ball against Dothan, taking 12 carries for 100 yards and three scores and racking up seven tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception in the Auburn victory.

OJ Tolbert, running back

Springwood

Tolbert did his part to help the Wildcats get a big win Friday, as he had 21 carries for 154 yards and four touchdowns – all in the first half of Springwood’s victory over Banks.

Payton Allen, quarterback

Chambers Academy

Allen showed off his dual-threat ability for Chambers yet again this week. When it was all said and done, Allen had 245 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 120 rushing yards and another score in yet another Rebels’ victory.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
