East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

Amaury Hutchinson, running back/defensive back
Auburn High
Hutchinson was outstanding on both sides of the ball against Dothan, taking 12 carries for 100 yards and three scores and racking up seven tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception in the Auburn victory.
OJ Tolbert, running back
Springwood
Tolbert did his part to help the Wildcats get a big win Friday, as he had 21 carries for 154 yards and four touchdowns – all in the first half of Springwood’s victory over Banks.
Payton Allen, quarterback
Chambers Academy
Allen showed off his dual-threat ability for Chambers yet again this week. When it was all said and done, Allen had 245 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 120 rushing yards and another score in yet another Rebels’ victory.
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?
