East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

OJ Tolbert, running back
Springwood
Tolbert wasn't expected to play Thursday due to an injury sustained last Friday, but he did and the Wildcats are grateful for it. The senior chugged along to the tune of 30 carries for 145 yards and all three Springwood touchdowns in the team's 21-14 victory over Southern Prep.
Carson Yancy, defensive back
Auburn High
Yancy found the ball early and often in Friday’s rivalry game against Opelika. Yancy made three interceptions to fuel a Tigers’ 37-10 victory in which Auburn forced seven Opelika turnovers.
Josh Heath, running back
Valley
Heath was the bell cow for the Rams as they found themselves in a nail-biter against rival Lanett. Heath made the difference in the end, as his 34th carry of the game ended on a nine-yard touchdown – his third score of the game – to push the Rams to an overtime victory.
Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com/high-school. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.
*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible, however, two weeks later.
