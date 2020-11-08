East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Kye Robichaux, running back

Glenwood

Robichaux has been one of the AISA's toughest tailbacks to take down, and that status didn't change Thursday. The senior took only four carries but still managed to rush for 97 yards and two touchdowns to help Glenwood move on to the AISA Class AAA state semifinals.

Taylor Love, running back/linebacker

Opelika

The Bulldogs jumped out to a commanding 21-point lead over Wetumpka, and 14 were courtesy Love. Love scored Opelika's first points on a three-yard run then turned right around and had a 27-yard interception return touchdown to help the Bulldogs move on to the second round.

Joseph McKay, running back

Central-Phenix City

McKay was his usual self as Central's dynamic scoring threat against Fairhope. The senior scored Central's first three touchdowns of the evening as he only added to his impressive season and pushed the Red Devils to the state quarterfinals.

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.