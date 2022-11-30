Eighth-grade MVP: Thompson’s Trent Seaborn carves up Auburn High in title win

Peter Woods was chuckling about it ahead of Wednesday’s postgame press conference.

“I was talking about how Trent just played his last eighth-grade game,” Woods said. “First middle school state championship.”

Woods, a senior defensive tackle and five-star Clemson commit, was cracking a joke that contained a considerable truth: his teammate, Trent Seaborn, had just wrapped up his final football game as an eighth-grader, and it was a considerable one.

Seaborn, who started at quarterback for Thompson in Wednesday night’s Class 7A 7A State Title game between the Warriors and Auburn High, carved up the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium for his program’s fourth-consecutive title.

Despite an interception, Seaborn won game MVP and finished 12-of-14 passing with 207 yards and five touchdowns.

“We wanted to get to him,” Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. “We wanted to pressure him a little bit. He was getting the ball off quick. He did a really good job.”

The eighth-grader, who turns 15 in April, has played a significant part in Thompson’s offense all season alongside junior Zach Sims, who relieved Seaborn in the fourth quarter Wednesday but didn’t log a pass attempt. Seaborn logged his first start in the playoffs, passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns against Huntsville.

Officially, Seaborn — who already has offers from Northern Colorado, Maryland and Troy, according to a report from 247Sports — ends his eighth-grade season with 1,187 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

“It was kind of just like a regular game,” Seaborn said. “(I) try to think of it just like any other game, postseason throughout the regular season. And I just pray to God before every game, and I just pray for him to give me deliverance throughout the game.”

Thompson coach Mark Freeman, who’s coached Maryland quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa and North Carolina quarterback Conner Harrell, among others, said that he first met Seaborn when he was a third-grader and “knew he was special then.”

“We've dug ourselves out of holes by knowing where to throw the football and making people cover some different runs and stuff,” Freeman said, “and (Seaborn) just understands it. … He just understands what we're trying to do. He's a student of the game.

Freeman also harped on his quarterback’s leadership.

“He's in eighth grade, eats with freshmen, but he's the last one in line,” Freeman said. “Every freshman on the team goes before him. And he don't make nothing about it. But we were sitting there today, and one of my coach's said, ‘Look.’ He said ‘Coach, it’s every week. He goes last in line.’”

Much in the spirit of putting his teammates first, Seaborn took his MVP trophy during its presentation Wednesday and handed it to senior receiver Korbyn Williams, who caught four of his touchdown passes.

“(Having) Trent there will be a lot of what we plant our foundation on next year and Zach will be healthy next year, too,” Freeman said. “So we'll have a little tandem right there that will be really good, and we'll build off that stuff.”