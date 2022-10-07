End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever

In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big.

Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals.

While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the classic series. Lanett head coach Clifford Story says this is the kind of game you brag about in town when you go to the barber shop.

“We’re both similar in size….We’re only a few minutes from each other. I think the kids really embrace it,” said Story on what the rivalry has meant to him through the years. “I’m going to miss the whole thing. The atmosphere, the social media posts, anything about it. A lot of trash talking goes on all week.”

Chambers County Schools is pushing to consolidate LaFayette with nearby Valley. If it happens before next schoolyear and the LaFayette football program ends, the rivalry series will end with Lanett holding the series edge 40-11-1.

Story grew up in LaFayette and graduated from LaFayette High School, beginning as a ball boy in grade school and growing up to play football, basketball and baseball. After going to college for athletics and beginning a coaching career afterwards, 2009 was the year Story stepped out to head his own program. He found that home in Lanett.

Now in his fourteenth season with the Panthers, Story has seen, heard and felt both sides of the rivalry. He’ll be around to see it go away, but first he had to leave his mark on it.

“I feel pretty good. You want to go out with a bang against your alma mater,” Story said of how it feels to close out the rivalry with a win. “Anytime you can get a win, it’s always a positive, so we’re just going to keep getting better each week.”

Having that much experience at both schools, Story says there are “a lot of memories and a lot of things to be missed” if this is truly the end.

Both teams came in having experience troubles. LaFayette (2-5, 2-3 Region 3-2A) came off a bye week and win over Horseshoe Bend, with Lanett (3-5, 2-3) hosting the matchup as its homecoming game.

Looking to right the course, the Panthers did just that. Elijah Whitfield has been settling in at quarterback and he finished 6-of-8 in the air for 71 yards and also ran for 110 on the ground. He averaged 11.8 yards per completion and 8.9 yards per attempt, good numbers for a player Story says the offense is still adjusting to.

Lanett got off to a hot start in the first quarter, scoring its first touchdown just six plays into the game on a one-play drive. Kejuan Greene was the one with the 34-yard run, but credit for the drive goes to Keondae Hughley, who intercepted LaFayette on the Panther 41-yard line.

The second and third touchdowns were long plays as well. Late in the first quarter, Whitfield found Nakia Bynum Jr. for a 52-yard touchdown and mid-second, Hugely got in on the offensive action with a 43-yard touchdown run of his own. The Panthers went into halftime leading 20-0.

Juan Williams, head coach for the Bulldogs, said he couldn’t point to a single good thing his team did all night. With two more region games on the schedule, his plan is to hit the drawing board to try and solve LaFayette’s problems before the season ends.

Both teams went scoreless in the third, an ugly quarter that saw short drives from both teams. Lanett got it going at the end, though, with a six-minute drive that drug into the fourth and ended with an additional seven points on the board. The Panthers were up 27-0 at that point, but the shutout wouldn’t last.

Story has emphasized since the start of the season that his team is young, but the team played like veterans on the defensive side. The Panthers pulled down five interceptions, two of which they returned for long pick-sixes.

One of those pick-sixes came two plays after a touchdown, putting the Panthers up 33-0, but the Bulldogs quickly answered. On the ensuing kickoff, Joshua Combs ran back a 79-yard return to give LaFayette its first points of the night. A two-point conversion brought the Bulldogs up to 33-8, but that was all the life the offense had in it.

The Lanett offense was able to earn 359 yards on the ground, with seven players logging a carry. That allowed the passing to be the second priority and as a result, Whitfield threw just eight times and had no interceptions. The only Panther turnover was a fumbled ball on an ugly snap.

On the final two plays of the game, LaFayette received the ball after a Panther fumble, but that was not the end of the action. With 3.4 seconds on the clock, the Bulldogs had time to run one more play and decided to put it in the air. Shamar Patterson intercepted the pass and ran over 60 yards to the end zone as time expired.

Next up, the Panthers play Goshen for one of its final two region contests. The final stretch of the season determines whether Lanett has a postseason berth.

“We’re going to get into our meetings. We’ve got to beat Goshen to get in,” Story said on what the game’s outcome could mean. “I feel like if we beat Goshen, we’ll be in the playoffs.”