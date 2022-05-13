Epic in Phenix City: Back-to-back walk-offs send Auburn High, Central to Game 3

Cade Belyeu delivered his own heroics.

With Auburn High’s season hanging in the balance, Belyeu scored from third with two outs down in the bottom of the seventh, and Auburn High won 3-2 to take Game 2 of the team’s Class 7A semifinal series with Central-Phenix City on Friday night.

That walk-off followed a walk-off win by Central in Game 1 by the reverse score of 3-2.

Two wild finishes. High drama in the state semifinals. It all leads to this: One more showdown between Auburn High and Central in Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday in Phenix City.

Auburn High and Central were tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the seventh of Game 2, when Belyeu singled to open the inning. He was moved over by a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Olson then put the ball in play, grounding out, but Belyeu scored to force the Game 3.

Game 1 was just as dramatic. With one strong swing of the bat, Central’s Landon Beaver sent the Red Devils dancing to home plate — and broke the hearts at Auburn High.

Beaver hit a two-out, three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh in another moment to remember.

Auburn High led 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh. Central got two men on, but then Auburn High got two men out. It only set the stage for Beaver’s heroics, though, who blasted his three-run shot to right, sending the Red Devils jumping for joy out of the home dugout.

The winner of the weekend’s series between Auburn High and Central advances to the state championship series, to face the winner of the opposite semifinal series being played between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville.

Auburn High won the state championship last season, getting past Central in an identical semifinal series in 2021. Central, though, won the Area 4-7A championship by winning two games out of three against Auburn High in the regular season.

In Game 1, Auburn High scored its runs in the top of the fourth and top of the sixth to take its 2-0 lead into the seventh.

Henry Allen hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth to put the Tigers up by two runs.

In the top of the fourth, Allen hit an RBI groundout, scoring Todd Clay.

Olson pitched well for Auburn High, giving up only five hits, but Beaver got the best of him in the bottom of the seventh.

