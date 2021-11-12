Escambia Academy dethrones defending champion Chambers Academy

LaFAYETTE — Escambia Academy dethroned Chambers Academy 37-13 in the AISA-AA state semifinals on Friday night.

The result eliminated defending state champion Chambers Academy from the playoffs and sent Escambia Academy to the title game.

After a low-scoring start, Escambia Academy did most of its damage in the second quarter. Quarterback Landon Sims broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 14-0, then on the ensuing offensive possession for Chambers Academy, Escambia Academy pulled down an interception which led to a Ja’daniel Nettles four-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

T.Y. Trammell found the end zone for Chambers Academy to cut into the lead with 4:12 remaining in the second quarter. However, the Cougars would answer right back with a touchdown of their own extending the lead back to three scores.

Just before half, Chambers Academy seemed to have some momentum as it found itself in the red zone with a chance to score before the break. Instead, senior Jordan Benbrook was brought down just short at the two-yard line as time ran out, and Escambia Academy took a 28-7 lead into halftime.