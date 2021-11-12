Escambia Academy dethrones defending champion Chambers Academy

LaFAYETTE — Escambia Academy dethroned Chambers Academy 37-13 in the AISA-AA state semifinals on Friday night.
The result eliminated defending state champion Chambers Academy from the playoffs and sent Escambia Academy to the title game.
After a low-scoring start, Escambia Academy did most of its damage in the second quarter. Quarterback Landon Sims broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 14-0, then on the ensuing offensive possession for Chambers Academy, Escambia Academy pulled down an interception which led to a Ja’daniel Nettles four-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.
T.Y. Trammell found the end zone for Chambers Academy to cut into the lead with 4:12 remaining in the second quarter. However, the Cougars would answer right back with a touchdown of their own extending the lead back to three scores.
Just before half, Chambers Academy seemed to have some momentum as it found itself in the red zone with a chance to score before the break. Instead, senior Jordan Benbrook was brought down just short at the two-yard line as time ran out, and Escambia Academy took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Penalties and turnovers hurt the Rebels’ throughout the night, stalling and ending drives that seemed to have hope. The Rebels’ lost the turnover battle with three interceptions.
The Rebels would find the endzone once more late in the fourth quarter as Trammell scampered in from four yards out.
Although Trammell’s late score was not enough to send the Rebels forward, it had the faithful Chambers Academy crowd cheering one last time this season.
The Rebels finished their 2021 season 10-2.