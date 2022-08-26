Fast start leads Beauregard to romp over Central-Hayneville

BEAUREGARD — Beauregard head coach Justin Jones wanted a fast start Friday night against Central-Hayneville.

He got his wish. The Hornet defense forced a fumble on the second play from scrimmage. Two plays later, Beauregard senior quarterback AJ Wallace hit senior wideout Christopher Gamble, on a 25-yard touchdown pass. The drive set the tone for the rest of the evening at Hornet Stadium as Beauregard beat Central 42-14.

“We wanted to come out and start fast,” Jones said. “We were able to do that because we forced a turnover early and then hit a shot right away. We also stayed away from drive-killers like penalties.”

Wallace threw his second of three first-quarter touchdown passes to senior running back Jacori Tarver on a 45-yard bubble screen on Beauregard’s second drive to make the score 14-0. A failed fake punt by Hayneville set Beauregard up in good field position. A fourt-and-10 conversion by senior running back Jaqualen Barnes was followed by Wallace scoring again on a 20-yard scramble.

Wallace would finish the night with four scores — three in the air and one on the ground. He closed out the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown toss to junior wide receive Ja’Vonn Holman.

The Hornets didn’t let up when the second quarter started. Senior running back Jacquelyn Barnes broke loose for an 80-yard run following a stalled Hayneville drive deep in Beauregard territory. Jones said the big plays from Beauregard Friday night are a product of unselfish players.

“That happens because you have receivers that are unselfish,” Jones said. “Ten- and twelve-yard runs happen with the (offensive) line and the backs block. Twenty- and thirty-yard runs happen because you have unselfish receivers and unselfish kids willing to block from their teammates.”

The big plays continued when Beauregard senior Kyan Maloy intercepted a Central pass, and Traver reached the endzone for the second time with a 30-yard run. Senior placekicker Logan Bellew was also perfect on the night, making all six extra point attempts.

The big lead led to a running clock halfway through the second quarter and several underclassmen getting an opportunity to play under the lights on Friday night.

“It’s important that they (younger players) get some playing time under the Friday night lights because it’s only going to help them down the road,” Jones said. “JV (junior varsity) starts next week, so they’ll get those reps, too, but there’s just something about playing under the lights on Friday night.”

Beauregard improves to 2-0 and goes on the road next week to play Valley in Chambers County. Valley defeated Lanett Friday night 19-0.

Jones said cleaning up penalties and the defense continuing to be in the right place will have them ready to play next week.

“You just can’t have drive-killers,” he said. “We were able to get out of some situations tonight, but when you play a quality opponent like Valley, you have those eliminate those mistakes that put you behind the sticks.”

Beauregard 42, Central-Hayneville 14

Beauregard - 28 14 0 0 - 42

Central - 0 0 14 0 - 14

First quarter

BEA – Gamble 25 pass from Wallace (PAT good), 11:30

BEA – Tarver 45 pass from Wallace (PAT good), 7:56

BEA – Wallace 20 run (PAT good), 2:35

BEA – Holman 30 pass from Wallace (PAT good), 0:11

Second quarter

BEA – Barnes 80 run (PAT good), 7:18

BEA – Traver 30 run (Pat good), 4:35

Third quarter

CEN – White 10 run (two-point no good), 6:00

CEN – Scott 60 run (two-point good), 1:45