Final Four: Auburn High girls flag football to host semifinal showdown with Hoover

The Auburn High girls flag football team is set to host a state semifinal showdown with Hoover on Nov. 15 at Duck Samford Stadium.

The winner will advance to the state championship game at Super 7 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn High advanced to the semifinals by topping rival Central-Phenix City 26-20 on Nov. 3. Hoover on Nov. 7 beat Tuscaloosa County 19-13 to advance out of the Areas 7 and 8 pairing.

The semifinal showdown between Auburn High and Hoover is set for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Auburn High has advanced to the semifinal after falling short of that mark last season, in the AHSAA’s first year sponsoring girls flag football. Going into the game between AHS and Central, each team had won its region, with Central sliding by Smiths Station 7-0 to earn the top spot in Regions 1 and 2. Auburn was able to shut out Opelika 20-0 to advance out of Regions 3 and 4.

Head coach Allison Link liked the effort she saw from her team, despite the trouble that can come from facing a team multiple times in a season. The two faced off twice during the regular season, with Auburn then coming into their playoff game as the visiting team.

That won’t be the case against Hoover, a team Auburn High did not have on the schedule in the regular season.

Link said the Red Devils had a firm grasp of the threat posed by junior Syriah Daniels, but that was negated by the Tigers’ ability to share the ball. Auburn High would score, then Central, and thus the game went back and forth throughout, but the Tigers were able to outlast their opponent and score just enough to pull away.

The quarterback play was effective when it needed to be and, paired with the number of Auburn High players who were able to touch the ball, the Red Devils did not have an answer. In addition to solid play on the field, Link was happy with the gameplan the coaching staff was able to put together, a tough challenge for a third game against the same team.

With the win over its rival, Auburn High was able to surpass its 2021 finish in the Elite Eight. This year, the Tigers will build on that success and advance to the Final Four having taken down a strong Central team in its home stadium.

The state championship game opens Super 7 and is scheduled for Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 2 p.m., prior to the Class 7A boys football state championship that night.