FINAL FOUR BOUND!: Auburn High girls basketball advances to Class 7A semifinals
GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Updated
ahs girls basketball.jpg

The Auburn High girls basketball team poses with the regional final trophy after defeating Central-Phenix City on Tuesday in Montgomery. The Tigers punched their ticket to the Class 7A state tournament semifinals.

 CONTRIBUTED

For the third time in four years, Auburn High girls basketball is going back to the Final Four.

A second half comeback and a monster performance from Kelsi Andrews helped the Tigers defeat rival Central-Phenix City 53-42 on Tuesday morning in the regional finals of the state tournament at Montgomery's Garrett Coliseum.

With the win, Auburn High will face Vestavia Hills in the state semifinals on Thursday, March 3 at 9 a.m. inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

Andrews filled up the stat sheet for Auburn High with 16 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks. She finished the game as Auburn High's leader in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

Andrews wasn't the only Tiger to step up on the big stage as teammate Brianna Harris finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Carleigh Andrews also finished in double-digits scoring with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Tigers faced a 24-16 deficit coming out of halftime, but a 37-18 run in the third and fourth quarters helped Auburn High defeat the Red Devils. The action was heard on 96.3’s WLEE.

In the second half, Kelsi Andrews and Harris combined for 23 of Auburn High's 37 points. Syriah Daniels added in six points and Carleigh Andrews scored eight of her 14 in the second half.

For the Red Devils, they were led by Jayla McKissic who finished with 20 points. Teammate Jabri Lindsey was the only other Central player to finish in double figures scoring with 17 points.

