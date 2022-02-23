FINAL FOUR: Lanett girls punch ticket to Class 2A state semifinals

The Lanett girls have punched their ticket to the semifinals.

The Panthers defeated G.W. Long 43-35 on Wednesday in the Class 2A state tournament’s regional finals.

Lanett moves on to play Pisgah in the state semifinals Feb. 28 in Birmingham. The trip marks the fifth time the Panthers have appeared in a semifinal game.

Senior Breanna Glaze led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 14 points, shooting 6-of-13 from the field. Glaze also had three assists and three rebounds in the game.

Lanett trailed 18-15 at half, and stormed back in the second half. The Panthers came out with a strong third quarter and pulled ahead by scoring 13 points to the Rebels’ five points in the third. The Panthers then scored 15 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Sophomore Laila Lancaster was behind Glaze in double-digit scoring with 11 points while shooting 5-of-6 at the free-throw line for the Panthers.

Lanett is in the Final Four for the second consecutive year. The Panthers found themselves in the semifinal game last season against Hatton but fell short of a state championship appearance with a 48-38 loss.