Five Opelika football players sign with Dodge City Community College

Tori Roberts is going off to live a dream.
And he isn’t going alone.
Five Opelika football players signed to continue their careers with Dodge City Community College in Kansas on Wednesday, swept up by the school in the late stages at the end of a whirlwind recruiting cycle.
Roberts is one of them — and one of countless athletes across the country who on Wednesday celebrated signing with colleges on National Signing Day.
Roberts, Tre’Von Moore, Ty Robinson, EJ Thomas and Anthony Martin all signed with Dodge City out of Opelika.
“It was great,” Roberts said. “When I was in 10th grade, or middle school and stuff like that, I never thought this day would come — me signing to a school, being able to play at the next level.
“It was great because I’m also going there with four other people, four other of my friends that came from Opelika.”
It started with the coaches at Dodge City offering Thomas, Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said, and when they looked around they decided to offer them all. Sweeping up so many players at once is an unusual move, but it comes at the end of an unusual recruiting cycle. Athletes everywhere struggled to find new homes this year with COVID-19 restricting travel and with the NCAA and NJCAA offering blanket waivers to allow current college athletes to come back and keep their roster spots without this year counting against their eligibility.
Those in Opelika’s group of five found their new home though — all in one spot.
“It was a relief,” Roberts said. “Recruiting was slow this year because of the virus. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play football at the next level or sign on this day because of how slow it has been.
“Just to get offered and be able to sign on National Signing Day is great.”
Opelika’s class of 2021 saw seven players sign on at the next level in total, with Jakai Stephens signing with the NAIA’s Faulkner in December and six players going the JUCO route on Wednesday. Eric Watts signed Wednesday with Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.
“Scholarships are really hard to come by for high school kids, because the college guys are not looking really at those what I would call a mid-level guy. They’re looking for the elite player and then they’re going into the portal for everything else,” Speakman said. “All of our kids that signed today, in a normal recruiting cycle, would all have scholarships to somewhere besides a community college. But the opportunity that they’re going to get with this is, they’ll be able to go out there and play and then go somewhere bigger after a year or two. So they’ll be able to play theirselves into another scholarship down the road.”
Thomas, a defensive tackle, picked up interest from Dodge City first, then so did Robinson, an offensive tackle who had several more offers from Dodge City’s competing junior colleges in Kansas.
Moore, a defensive end, had preferred walk-on opportunities at four-year schools, Speakman said, but decided to bet on himself and go to junior college with plans to earn a scholarship at a four-year from there. As the Dodge City coaches learned more about Opelika, Martin and Roberts got their offers as well.
Then they all decided to stick together — and together, they’ll make Kansas feel a little bit more like home.
“I jokingly told those guys when they committed there, ‘Y’all know this is Kansas?’ I pulled up a map and said, ‘You see how far Kansas is?’” Speakman laughed. “But the good thing is they’re all going together. I was kind of worried, if only one of them went out there — it’s kind of hard going that far away from home for these guys, but with all five of them being out there they’ll kind of keep each other in check and keep each other motivated. And I think all five of them will be real successful out there.”
Ultimately, for many players going through junior college, the goal is to celebrate signing day all over again soon.
“If you look at our area, there’s going to be a lot of kids that are signing with these schools that normally would have something at a four-year school,” Speakman said.
“This was the only path right now for them, but at least there is a path for them.”