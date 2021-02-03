Five Opelika football players sign with Dodge City Community College

Those in Opelika’s group of five found their new home though — all in one spot.

“It was a relief,” Roberts said. “Recruiting was slow this year because of the virus. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play football at the next level or sign on this day because of how slow it has been.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just to get offered and be able to sign on National Signing Day is great.”

Opelika’s class of 2021 saw seven players sign on at the next level in total, with Jakai Stephens signing with the NAIA’s Faulkner in December and six players going the JUCO route on Wednesday. Eric Watts signed Wednesday with Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.

“Scholarships are really hard to come by for high school kids, because the college guys are not looking really at those what I would call a mid-level guy. They’re looking for the elite player and then they’re going into the portal for everything else,” Speakman said. “All of our kids that signed today, in a normal recruiting cycle, would all have scholarships to somewhere besides a community college. But the opportunity that they’re going to get with this is, they’ll be able to go out there and play and then go somewhere bigger after a year or two. So they’ll be able to play theirselves into another scholarship down the road.”