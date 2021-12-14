Five-star recruit AJ Harris to transfer from Glenwood to Central-Phenix City

Harris made plays in all three phases of the game for Glenwood in 2021.

Harris took 13 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 307 yards and two more scores this fall. He had two kick-return touchdowns and three punt-return touchdowns and was incredibly hard to throw on defensively. By season’s end, he only allowed one reception while logging 31 tackles, breaking up three passes and forcing two fumbles.

Given Harris’ talent, college coaches have understandably been in close contact with him.

Harris explained the recruiting process has been interesting this offseason, especially since he plans on committing on Jan. 11. To this point, Harris has 35 scholarship offers, a list that includes the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

Harris pointed to where he can get on the field the fastest, stability within the program and the genuineness of the coaching staff as important factors in his decision.

Harris made his name at Glenwood, and although he said leaving was difficult he felt it was best for his future.

As far as his new team goes, Harris wanted the Red Devils and their fans to know he is ready to prove himself.

“I want my teammates to know that I am coming to work and to earn their respect and trust,” Harris said. “To the Central fanbase, we won’t let y’all down this year. We are going to put on a show every time we touch the field, believe me.”