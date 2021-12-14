Five-star recruit AJ Harris to transfer from Glenwood to Central-Phenix City

Rising senior AJ Harris has his sights set on bigger competition in 2022.
Harris announced his intentions to transfer from Glenwood School to Central-Phenix City in January. The move will allow the five-star prospect to play his senior season with the Red Devils next fall.
“The opportunity to play top-tier competition before I go to college, being able to lift consistently throughout the season so I can maintain my strength before I go to college, and being held to a high standard [led to my decision],” Harris said. “I love Glenwood and wanted to graduate from Glenwood, but for the benefit and progression of myself, it was best for me to take on the challenge of playing 7A football and putting myself in an uncomfortable situation.”
Harris’ move stands as a big addition to a Central team fresh off a runner-up finish in the AHSAA’s Class 7A. He'll join a Red Devils program that has produced several FBS football players, including defensive backs such as Ray Thornton III at South Florida and Mike Harris at Baylor.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Harris is considered the 18th overall prospect in the nation as part of the 2023 class, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the third-best cornerback and the third-best prospect in the state of Alabama.
Harris made plays in all three phases of the game for Glenwood in 2021.
Harris took 13 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 307 yards and two more scores this fall. He had two kick-return touchdowns and three punt-return touchdowns and was incredibly hard to throw on defensively. By season’s end, he only allowed one reception while logging 31 tackles, breaking up three passes and forcing two fumbles.
Given Harris’ talent, college coaches have understandably been in close contact with him.
Harris explained the recruiting process has been interesting this offseason, especially since he plans on committing on Jan. 11. To this point, Harris has 35 scholarship offers, a list that includes the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.
Harris pointed to where he can get on the field the fastest, stability within the program and the genuineness of the coaching staff as important factors in his decision.
Harris made his name at Glenwood, and although he said leaving was difficult he felt it was best for his future.
As far as his new team goes, Harris wanted the Red Devils and their fans to know he is ready to prove himself.
“I want my teammates to know that I am coming to work and to earn their respect and trust,” Harris said. “To the Central fanbase, we won’t let y’all down this year. We are going to put on a show every time we touch the field, believe me.”