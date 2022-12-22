FLAG FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Link helps Auburn High make history with first championship

Alison Link’s name will go down alongside Auburn High School’s first state title in flag football.

Under the head coach’s guidance, Auburn High won 16 games this season including the AHSAA’s second-ever flag football state championship game, and now Link has been named Coach of the Year as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team.

In Year 1, the Tigers made it as far as the Elite Eight before falling out of the playoffs. For its second run at the postseason, Auburn High was able to develop through the regular season and cruise upon hitting playoff games. Link remembers being interested when the school began discussing the idea of putting together a flag football program.

“When I heard it was announced, it certainly — there was a little bell that went off and said ‘Hey, that could be interesting,’” Link said. “Coach (Dan) Norton did approach me a couple days after it was announced. I prayed on it and said, ‘I think I can do this, even though I don’t know anything about flag football.’ It was a learning process for me for sure, but it’s been fun. Still learning, still growing.”

That growth from Year 1 to Year 2 resulted in the team finishing with a 16-1 record in addition to a state title trophy and some championship rings that will soon make their way onto the Tigers’ hands.

The team’s regular season was stellar, but the postseason was where the Tigers got to truly shine. They took down rival Central Phenix City in the quarterfinals, shut out Hoover 13-0 in their semifinal game at Duck Samford Stadium, then won 26-6 over Oxford in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Link described that championship as “the experience of a lifetime,” the first time the flag football championship was held in Auburn and one where she saw the entire school system throwing support behind her team.

“Even that week leading up, what our school system did, what our school did — getting to parade around to each elementary school and see how excited those kids were, how supportive they were, that week and the week leading up to the game were really fun,” Link said.

Outside of the state title game, Link’s favorite memory of the season wasn’t one particular game or moment — it was a series. She points to the matchups with Central Phenix City as the best of the season where she truly got to see what her team was made of.

“I liked our series with Central, all three games we played. Our first one, we came out really well and kind of blew them away,” Link said. “Our next two games were really, really tight.”

Coming out of regional play, both Auburn High and rival Central had managed to shut out their opponents to advance to the quarterfinals. Traveling to the higher-seeded Red Devils, the Tigers fought to pull out a 26-20 victory on Nov. 3.

Link was especially happy with that win because the two teams had already faced off twice during the regular season and going into the game, she figured it would be a steep uphill climb to try and knock off the Red Devils at home in a third game.

Following the victory, she credited the pregame scout as what gave her team the advantage. Going into a game with two very well-matched teams, Auburn High’s preparation sent them to the semifinals.

On the team’s staff is Danielle Grubb, working with both offense and defense and someone Link describes as the “jack of all trades.” Grubb and Link’s father, Joel Link, serve as her support staff and were instrumental throughout the season, a duo she praised highly after the Central win.

Joel came to be known as “Poppaw Link” to avoid confusion between the two coaches, a particular favorite of the team who helped them prepare offensively each week.

“That final game, the first game of the Elite Eight, when we were able to beat them in that fashion, with the clock ticking, that was just an unbelievable moment for me,” Link said.

The team blew by Hoover, then made its way to Jordan-Hare with a large contingent of fans. The Tigers kept the ball in the air, well-prepared for a Yellow Jackets team that never truly threatened.

“I think they just grew to trust each other, that was a big part of our journey, our season,” Link said. “We capped it off in the best way possible, but there were some trials and tribulations throughout the season that they were able to overcome together as a team. I’m proud of them sticking together through thick and thin.”

Now finished with Year 2 of the program and with a championship under their belt, the Tigers can look forward to the future.

“We have some leadership to build on and they have the knowledge,” Link said. “I’m hoping more girls will be excited to come out and now they’ve seen a winning program.”

Link knows that the key to continuing the success of the season is to expand from where they are. Her 2022 varsity team had 16 players, so her sights are set on a larger varsity team, then moving down to explore the idea of junior varsity and middle school teams so that players can become acquainted with the game.

PHOTOS: Auburn High flag football wins state championship