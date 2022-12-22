FLAG FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooke Hallman shines in Auburn High's dream season

Brooke Hallman said she just wanted to soak it in.

Not many kids get the opportunity she and her Auburn High teammates got in the state championship game.

They enjoyed it — and then, the Tigers made the most of it, winning the AHSAA’s second-ever flag football state championship game 26-6 over Oxford on the big field in their hometown in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Hallman was key to Auburn High’s success in that game and all season, leading her to be named Player of the Year as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team for flag football.

“It was definitely a cool experience because not everyone gets to play at Jordan-Hare,” Hallman said. “I tried to look around and just get as many memories as I could.”

Hallman, just a sophomore, is a standout in multiple sports who has enjoyed taking to flag football as quarterback for Auburn High.

By the end of this season, Hallman had accumulated 2,135 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, completing 211 of her 339 attempts for a completion rate of 62.2%.

The consensus between head coach Alison Link and her player was that their state title game was the best moment of the season — a clear, breezy game in Jordan-Hare Stadium with a large home contingent of fans in attendance. That game was just hours before the boys team arrived to play in the Class 7A championship.

During that 26-6 victory, Hallman finished 19-of-30 in her passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were scored in the first half. The Yellow Jackets never threatened and it was a comfortable win leading to a big celebration.

Link pointed to the three Central Phenix City games as her favorite series during the season, but Hallman had a different perspective — the highlight of her regular season was a more chaotic moment among the 16 wins the Tigers had. She said in a game against Smiths Station, wild weather created a game she wouldn’t soon forget.

“We witnessed all four seasons in one game,” Hallman said. “It was a complete downpour but we played through it because there wasn’t any lightning. It was really fun.”

As a young player, there were moments early in the season when Hallman may not have been completing the passes she was capable of completing, but Link pointed out that her quarterback had the awareness to recognize those moments and grew tremendously as the season went on.

“She just really showed out at the end of the season. More composed, more stable,” Link said. “She had a few games where she would go ‘Whew, that wasn’t my best,’ but you couldn’t tell because she was so good.

“The times she had a few — I wouldn’t even call it ‘bad’ games — her teammates picked her up though. She may not have thrown it as good as she was able to, but they were going to catch it.”

Her most consistent target was senior Taite Pearson, whose season finished with 675 yards and nine touchdowns under her belt for an average 11.1 yards per reception. Syriah Daniels was also a frequent target with her height as an advantage when Hallman needed to go over the heads of the defense.

Madison Allen and Kristanna Ware also frequently found themselves on the receiving end of Hallman’s passes, but she had no shortage of teammates to find when in need of a playmaker.

Outside of her teammates’ reliability, another essential aspect of the team’s offense was Hallman’s speed. The Tigers weren’t using a run-heavy offense, so the sophomore’s composure was key in moments when she did need to make a run and evade the defense.

The word Hallman used was “bond”: She saw it in practices, in the hallways during school and especially during games when a play would break down.

“I think we had a good bond as we just came together as a team,” Hallman said. “We bonded really well and that went onto the field or at school.”

That connection she spoke about is special considering the fact that these newly formed flag football teams are featuring a collection of athletes from various sports who may not have spent time together in or out of school.

Link said the same thing as she discussed creating a team. Flag football features athletes who may play basketball, soccer, tennis, or maybe they don’t play any other sports at all. Hallman felt the team’s ability to gel, despite those differences, was key to their success.

Hallman transferred to Auburn High from Eufaula but settled right in, another positive benefit of that chemistry she felt within her team considering the size of the school.

“She was a move-in, so she had to get to know everybody but I think she just gelled really well,” Link said. “She’s a lighthearted kid, a competitor for sure.”

A well-rounded athlete, Hallman had previously played softball, baseball and basketball. Her agility from the basketball court shines through on the occasional play when she did have to go on the run.

Despite the sport being newly organized in schools, Hallman had actually played before and didn’t need any recruitment to decide to try out.

“I’d decided to try out because when I was younger, me and my brothers played on a flag football team for our church league, so it was fun to me,” Hallman said. “Football in general is fun to me because I used to play in the yard with my brothers and my neighbors.”

It’s onwards and upwards for Hallman, who now moves on to basketball season with the Tigers. She plans to return to flag football next fall and with two years left, there is room for growth in the second half of her high school career.

