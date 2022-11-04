Flakes powers Auburn High to first-round win over Fairhope

Tyler Flakes had done all the dirty work.

The Auburn High junior running back made so many tough runs between the tackles — three yards here, five yards here. His first two touchdowns of the night went for a combined four yards.

And now he was being asked to help Auburn High ice a playoff game against a Fairhope team that just wouldn't go away easily.

Flakes took the handoff from senior quarterback Clyde Pittman and went between the tackles. But, this time, there was an opportunity. He bounced off yet another would-be tackler and hit the corner at full speed. And, 37 yards later, Flakes had his big-play touchdown.

"Tyler Flakes is a great running back," Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said afterwards. "He has that breakaway speed. He has some things that are going to be huge for us next year, because he's just a junior. Really proud of him."

Flakes' third touchdown put the finishing touches on a 35-17 win for Auburn High over Fairhope and put the Tigers in the quarterfinals of the 7A state playoffs for the eight straight year.

"He just put us on his back right there," Etheredge said of Flakes, who finished with 20 carries for 120 yards. "He got between the tackles, he ran the ball hard, and he took care of it."

Flakes' methodical, hard-nosed running was at the core of an Auburn High team that had to adjust on the fly to a penalty-filled playoff game that tested the composure of both teams.

"Our offensive coordinator always says that the conditions — refs, bad weather — don't define how we play," Pittman said. "We play our ball, no matter what. That was big. We just stuck to our game and played hard."

The Tigers also had to come back from a rare early deficit inside Duck Samford Stadium, as their first three drives ended in punts — and the visiting Pirates got on the board with a 45-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

Fairhope threatened again after a fumble from Auburn High senior running back DV Williams gave the visitors great field position. But an Auburn defense led by the trio of Klark Cleveland, Mark Tolan and Coleman Granberry forced Fairhope into another long field goal try that went wide.

The Tigers' offense immediately went to work, with Pittman finding Logan Blomeyer for two huge throws to flip the field. Flakes, who came in for Williams, popped a 28-yard run and then found the end zone a few plays later from 1-yard out to give Auburn the lead.

"We couldn't really do anything in the first quarter," Pittman said. "Those flags hurt us pretty good. But our o-line was playing great, and they gave me plenty of time. I threw a couple of shots to Logan, and he made some big catches that gave us some momentum. We were able to score off of that and capitalize off of it."

After a quick three-and-out from Fairhope, Auburn High took advantage of a roughing the kicker call on a punt of its own. Pittman found Jack Hudson for an 18-yard gain, and then he followed it up with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ean Nation.

"Fairhope did a really good job of getting a lot of guys in the box," Etheredge said. "We started throwing the ball and hitting a couple of shots — and it opened up some things for us."

Auburn High forced another Fairhope punt early in the third quarter and went back to work on offense. The Tigers converted a couple of third-and-medium chances to set up Flakes for a 3-yard touchdown run and stretch their lead out to three scores.

The two sides then traded touchdowns for the next four possessions. Both sides were aided by huge penalty calls, including one for each team on what would have been crucial fourth-down stops.

"You're going to get different officials throughout the playoffs," Etheredge said. "Some of them ain't gonna let anything go, and some of them are gonna let them jaw a little bit. You've just gotta tell your kids, 'Don't respond to anything. Let's just play the game.' ... And I think our kids did a really good job of adjusting to that in the second half — coming out and not losing our heads and just letting the officials call the game."

A running into the kicker call on what would have been a blocked 51-yard field goal by Fairhope led to the ejection of head coach Tim Carter, who was in charge of the Auburn High program from 2006 to 2014. Williams, who finished with 14 carries for 61 yards after that early fumble, scored a 12-yard touchdown run on the next play.

"Tim has always been a class guy — he always does things the right way," Etheredge said. "He was fighting for his kids. And, hey, I don't blame him. We all do that sometimes. He was just fighting for his kids."

The back and forth ended in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, when Flakes broke off his 37-yard touchdown run and Auburn High's defense forced a late punt from Fairhope.

"He was tough to take down," Pittman said of Flakes. "He was getting in the end zone. Whenever you're chewing clock like that, that's the kind of guy you need. He held onto the ball.

"And if you play like he did, you're gonna find the end zone."

With the Tigers playing their part in Region 2's perfect 4-0 sweep of Region 1 in the first round, they'll get to stay at home for another week.

Auburn will host Dothan, which beat Region 1 champion Foley on Friday night. The game will be a rematch of the Tigers' 42-14 win over the Wolves, back on Sept. 2.

"We've got to find a way to make sure we stop that offense," Etheredge said. "They're really good offensively, and they get after you on defense. They're a hard-nosed football team. We're gonna have to play physical. We're gonna have to make sure we don't turn the ball over.

"We're gonna do all the little things right, because they've got a good football team."

Auburn High 35, Fairhope 17

FAI — 0 3 7 7 — 17

AUB — 0 14 7 14 — 35

Second quarter

FAI — Ryan McNeill 41 field goal, 10:45

AUB — Tyler Flakes 1 run (kick good), 3:58

AUB — Ean Nation 27 pass from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 1:05

Third quarter

AUB — Flakes 3 run (kick good), 5:36

FAI — Ben Moseley 11 pass from Cayden Creel (kick good), 2:27

Fourth quarter

AUB — DV Williams 12 run (kick good), 8:39

FAI — Moseley 4 pass from Creel (kick good), 6:21

AUB — Flakes 37 run (kick good), 3:36