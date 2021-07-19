Florida’s Dan Mullen sees Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate as a matchup nightmare

BIRMINGHAM – When it comes to the Florida offense, head coach Dan Mullen loves creating mismatches.

Based on what he’s seen, Mullen believes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate can do similar things on the other side of the ball.

Mullen spoke highly of the Auburn High alum and rising junior on Monday during SEC Media Days. Mullen explained Diabate’s athleticism gives him a great opportunity to cause nightmares for opposing offenses in the upcoming season.

“Mohamoud is a really great athlete, dynamic player with speed of burst coming off the edge,” Mullen said. “Mohamoud is a guy who creates matchup issues for guys. Now, when you see him as he's growing into being a linebacker and you see him growing into the instincts of being an every-down player, now is where the matchups become a problem.

“Now I can be an every down player, a 'backer, but I can come off the edge, I can carry people in coverage, I understand the defense as a whole, and now I get to use my athleticism to become a dynamic playmaker.”

Diabate is coming off a strong sophomore campaign for the Gators that included a stellar close to the 2020 season.