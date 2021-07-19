Florida’s Dan Mullen sees Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate as a matchup nightmare

BIRMINGHAM – When it comes to the Florida offense, head coach Dan Mullen loves creating mismatches.
Based on what he’s seen, Mullen believes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate can do similar things on the other side of the ball.
Mullen spoke highly of the Auburn High alum and rising junior on Monday during SEC Media Days. Mullen explained Diabate’s athleticism gives him a great opportunity to cause nightmares for opposing offenses in the upcoming season.
“Mohamoud is a really great athlete, dynamic player with speed of burst coming off the edge,” Mullen said. “Mohamoud is a guy who creates matchup issues for guys. Now, when you see him as he's growing into being a linebacker and you see him growing into the instincts of being an every-down player, now is where the matchups become a problem.
“Now I can be an every down player, a 'backer, but I can come off the edge, I can carry people in coverage, I understand the defense as a whole, and now I get to use my athleticism to become a dynamic playmaker.”
Diabate is coming off a strong sophomore campaign for the Gators that included a stellar close to the 2020 season.
Diabate played in all 12 of the Gators’ games last fall, which included six starts. He finished the season with 69 tackles — which was the second-most on the team — and was especially impressive in the team’s final two games, when he recorded 10 tackles against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and five tackles against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter praised Diabate on Monday and pointed to him as someone who has a chance to break out this fall. Carter’s words echoed the same praise Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson offered during spring practice.
"I think he's on track to be one of those special guys," Robinson said according to FanNation.com. "I think a year [of] spending [time with], playing right next to Ventrell [Miller], seeing the things that Ventrell had to, seeing the growth. You know, when David Reese left, that opened up an opportunity for Ventrell to step in that leadership role.
“I think you see Mohamoud doing the things in the weight room, doing the things in the classroom with me, talking, communicating."
Diabate’s strong start at Florida follows what was an outstanding high school career at Auburn.
Diabate arrived in Gainesville, Florida, after a standout senior season at Auburn High in which he had 68 solo tackles while recording 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks and earned first team All-State recognition and a spot in the All-American Bowl.
Diabate, who was a four-star recruit, had his share of college options but committed to Florida in August 2018 and ultimately stuck with his commitment.
“He’s the most dynamic pass rusher that I’ve ever coached,” then-Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said upon Diabate’s commitment. “He’s lightening off the edge, and then he can also play off the ball. He’s great laterally, and he’s a very smart football player. He understands space really, really well and how to redirect.”