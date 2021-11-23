Football and family: Opelika’s Jaylen and Jarell Stinson set to excel at the next level

As parents, Opelika’s Brian and Keisha Stinson have gotten used to being amazed by the athletic exploits of their children.

The Stinson’s oldest son, Jaylen, wowed as a defensive back and a track athlete with the Bulldogs before joining the football team at Duke in 2020. Middle son Jarell has followed in Jaylen’s footsteps as a defensive back set to go to Ole Miss, while youngest son Jordan is coming into his own athletically as an eighth grader.

Brian and Keisha have been by their sons’ sides since they were playing rec league sports, which makes where the oldest two stand now — on the cusp of both playing college football at the FBS level — almost too much to comprehend.

“It's inspiring, just to see where they came from. We look back at little pictures from where they came from. I texted Jaylen last week, 'Man, you've been doing this at least for about 15 years,'” Brian said. “To be able to just go through a contact sport like that and your brother follows your lead, it's just a blessing for our whole family. Then I've got Jordan behind them looking up at his brothers. I'm shocked, honestly, me and my wife.

“We're just in awe. We thank God for the blessing that he's given us to have these three beautiful boys and from an athletic standpoint to achieve the things they have.”