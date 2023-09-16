PHENIX CITY — The Gators slayed their own personal giant.

Now they get to rest.

Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson wouldn’t say it so dramatically, but it was his first win over rival Lee-Scott on Friday night, and the team broke a three-game losing streak.

The Gators were No. 1 in the AISA rankings by the ASWA entering the week, seemingly flying high, but in came Lee-Scott, the team that beat Glenwood in the regular season last year and in the AISA Class AAA championship.

The Gators bucked that Friday, taking down Lee-Scott 42-31.

Rolling into their much-needed bye week, Nelson’s team is 5-0, including a perfect 3-0 in their Region 1-AAA games. That’s now two 2022 state champions that Glenwood has beat — AISA champion Lee-Scott and then Pacelli over in Georgia.

It was a physical game on both sides and Nelson’s good news for his team in their postgame huddle is that they would be taking Monday off. After five hard weeks of football, both players and staff have two days to recuperate before taking a look at what’s to come.

Whenever they do look back at the film from Friday, there’s a lot of good it’ll show.

Glenwood quarterback Dallas Crow was steady, going 21-of-29 on his pass attempts for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He distributed the ball well and found seven different receivers who all finished with positive yardage.

The two rushing touchdowns of the night also came from Crow, a 33-yard dash in the middle of the second quarter to give the Gators a 21-14 lead. It was his longest rush of the night and although the other carries were shorter, he only lost yardage on two of his 20 rush attempts.

Senior receiver Camden White was Crow’s favorite target, logging 136 yards on seven receptions. He had a 75-yard touchdown reception to open the second quarter, which tied the game at 14, and then a 35-yard touchdown catch at the beginning of the third quarter to put Glenwood up 28-24.

“On the perimeter, really every (play) could be made. Camden made a few big plays — we threw him a little screen pass, then be broke a tackle and was gone,” Crow said.

That touchdown was all the Gators needed to win the game because after that, the defense shut down Lee-Scott until late in the fourth quarter, when the Warriors scored a late touchdown to cut the Glenwood lead to 42-31.

White wasn’t done, though, and when Lee-Scott’s defense forced a three-and-out of the Gators’ offense, he trotted back onto the field to play defense and picked off Reaves in the end zone. It was an exclamation point on a massive night for the senior.

It was White’s first career game with multiple touchdowns. “They put a lot of trust in me and just let me be the player I am,” White said. “It’s really the first time they’ve let me play defense this much, too.”

Two first downs later, Crow was kneeling the ball in victory formation to give the Gators their first 5-0 start since the 2020 season. For the senior, it was special because he’s in his third season at quarterback and he had yet to beat the Warriors as a starter.

“It feels great to get a win as a starter, but it feels great to get a win, starter or not,” Crow said. “I’m here for this team, starter or not, and I just want to win.”

It was a game where the Gators were able to bend but not break, giving up 440 yards of offense to the Warriors. Quarterback Pelzer Reaves passed for 138 yards, including two touchdown plays of over 50 yards. He threw a third but it was brought back on a penalty.

“We swapped punches, swapped punches and then they came out on top at the end,” said Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel. “We fought with them, but they were better than we were tonight.”

Now that this one is won, Nelson wants his team to focus on the future, but not too far in the future. He thinks they’ve done a good job focusing on the job at hand and he doesn’t want a few off days to change that.

“We’ve done a really good job this year at just taking it game by game and not looking ahead or looking behind, just moving forward,” Nelson said. “We can’t ask for anything more than to be 5-0 at our break, but it’ll be much needed for us.

“We are thrilled to be where we’re at, but we need the bye week,” he added. “We’ll get back in next Tuesday and get to work, get ready for Valiant Cross and try to win another one.”

It’ll be physical rest first, then the Gators will work on limiting explosive plays while keeping Crow and the offense rolling like they did against Lee-Scott. With 169 yards on the ground and 330 in the air, Nelson can be happy with that production as he considers the rest of the season.

“You’re a little banged up. (Lee-Scott) isn’t soft. They’ll hit you,” Crow said. “We’re going into a bye week and will be able to regroup for a long season.”

The result snapped the Warriors’ 15-game winning streak dating back to last year’s season opener.

Glenwood 42, Lee-Scott 31

LSA — 14 3 7 7 — 31

GS — 7 14 14 7 — 42

First quarter

LSA — Parker Wright 44 run (Matthew Rolader kick good), 11:03

GS — Cal Lawrence 10 pass from Dallas Crow (kick good), 1:28

LSA — Brady Cegielski 55 pass from Pelzer Reaves (Rolader kick good), 0:14

Second quarter

GS — Camden White 75 pass from Crow (kick good), 11:46

GS — Crow 33 run (kick good), 7:19

LSA — Rolader 38 kick, 0:00

Third quarter

LSA — Jake White 80 pass from Reaves (Rolader kick good), 11:46

GS — White 35 pass from Crow (kick good), 10:52

GS — Crow 4 run (kick good), 4:47

Fourth quarter

GS — Mason McCraine 75 yard pass from Crow (kick good), 10:59

LSA — Cegielski 21 pass from Reaves (Rolader kick good), 7:22