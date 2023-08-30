Auburn High is heading into another top-five showdown.
The Tigers play their home opener Friday in Duck Samford against region foe Enterprise, which jumped to No. 5 in the latest Class 7A rankings released by the ASWA on Wednesday.
It’ll mark Auburn High’s second straight top-five throwdown, after the Tigers opened the season with a win over then-No. 3 Hoover.
Defending state champion Thompson remained atop the rankings to little surprise after its season-opening win over Opelika.
Auburn High opened the season with an impressive 39-14 win over Hoover.
That win helped out a familiar foe in the rankings, though: With Hoover falling to No. 6 in the latest poll, AHS rival Central-Phenix City moved up to No. 3.
The two teams continue to be on a collision course for Oct. 20.
Enterprise was ranked No. 7 in the preseason but moved ahead of Hoover after its loss and moved ahead of Hewitt-Trussville after Central handled the Huskies 48-24 last Friday.
Most polls stayed largely the same. In Class 2A, Reeltown moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 after its impressive season-opening win over Tallassee.
In the ASWA’s AISA rankings, Glenwood stayed No. 1 but Lee-Scott moved up one spot from No. 3 to No. 2, after then-No. 2 Patrician recorded a loss earlier in August.
See the complete new state rankings, first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points, here:
