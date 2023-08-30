Auburn High is heading into another top-five showdown.

The Tigers play their home opener Friday in Duck Samford against region foe Enterprise, which jumped to No. 5 in the latest Class 7A rankings released by the ASWA on Wednesday.

It’ll mark Auburn High’s second straight top-five throwdown, after the Tigers opened the season with a win over then-No. 3 Hoover.

Defending state champion Thompson remained atop the rankings to little surprise after its season-opening win over Opelika.

Auburn High opened the season with an impressive 39-14 win over Hoover.

That win helped out a familiar foe in the rankings, though: With Hoover falling to No. 6 in the latest poll, AHS rival Central-Phenix City moved up to No. 3.

The two teams continue to be on a collision course for Oct. 20.

Enterprise was ranked No. 7 in the preseason but moved ahead of Hoover after its loss and moved ahead of Hewitt-Trussville after Central handled the Huskies 48-24 last Friday.

Most polls stayed largely the same. In Class 2A, Reeltown moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 after its impressive season-opening win over Tallassee.

In the ASWA’s AISA rankings, Glenwood stayed No. 1 but Lee-Scott moved up one spot from No. 3 to No. 2, after then-No. 2 Patrician recorded a loss earlier in August.

See the complete new state rankings, first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points, here:

CLASS 7A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Thompson (19); 1-0; 237 2. Auburn (1); 1-0; 173 3. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 167 4. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 125 5. Enterprise; 1-0; 103 6. Hoover; 0-1; 98 7. Dothan; 1-0; 65 8. Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 64 9. Mary Montgomery; 1-0; 53 10. Foley; 1-0; 26 Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0) 9, Spain Park (1-0) 8, Baker (1-0) 4, Fairhope (1-0) 4, Daphne (1-0) 2, Oak Mountain (1-0) 1, Prattville (0-1) 1.

CLASS 6A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 237 2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 182 3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 151 4. Parker; 1-0; 127 5. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 106 6. Hartselle; 0-1; 91 7. Mountain Brook; 0-1; 80 8. Theodore; 0-1; 48 9. Pelham; 1-0; 40 10. Benjamin Russell; 1-0; 23 Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 12, Gadsden City (1-0) 9, St. Paul's (1-0) 8, Fort Payne (0-1) 5, Homewood (0-1) 4, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 4, Athens (1-0) 3, Helena (1-0) 3, Hueytown (0-1) 3, Oxford (1-0) 3, Decatur (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Ramsay (19); 1-0; 237 2. Charles Henderson (1); 0-0; 181 3. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 156 4. Faith-Mobile; 1-0; 130 5. Moody; 1-0; 96 6. UMS-Wright; 0-1; 94 7. Beauregard; 1-0; 75 8. Gulf Shores; 1-0; 59 9. Demopolis; 1-0; 40 10. Leeds; 0-1; 32 Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (0-0) 19, Guntersville (1-0) 6, Scottsboro (1-0) 6, B.C. Rain (1-0) 4, Fairview (1-0) 2, Headland (1-0) 2, Eufaula (0-1) 1.

CLASS 4A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Andalusia (17); 1-0; 231 2. Cherokee Co. (2); 1-0; 174 3. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 165 4. Jackson (1); 0-0; 138 5. Oneonta; 1-0; 104 6. Jacksonville; 1-0; 103 7. Anniston; 1-0; 78 8. Handley; 1-0; 66 9. T.R. Miller; 1-0; 39 10. West Morgan; 1-0; 18 Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (0-1) 14, Priceville (0-1) 3, Deshler (0-1) 2, West Blocton (1-0) 2, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 1, Etowah (0-1) 1, Randolph (0-1) 1.

CLASS 3A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. St. James (17); 1-0; 229 2. Gordo (1); 1-0; 157 3. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 156 4. Mars Hill Bible (1); 1-0; 151 5. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 113 6. Madison Aca.; 1-0; 96 7. Houston Aca.; 1-0; 83 8. Sylvania; 0-0; 62 9. Pike Co.; 0-0; 43 10. Geraldine; 1-0; 15 Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 11, Straughn (0-0) 9, Ohatchee (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Thomasville (0-0) 2, W.S. Neal (1-0) 2, Fayette Co. (1-0) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1, Winfield (1-0) 1.

CLASS 2A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Fyffe (20); 0-0; 240 2. B.B. Comer; 1-0; 171 3. Pisgah; 0-0; 153 4. Highland Home; 1-0; 146 5. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-0; 113 6. Reeltown; 1-0; 105 7. Vincent; 1-0; 78 8. Goshen; 1-0; 50 9. Ariton; 0-1; 36 10. Aliceville; 0-1; 13 Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-0) 12, Collinsville (0-0) 11, Lanett (1-0) 10, G.W. Long (0-0) 2.

CLASS 1A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Leroy (15); 0-0; 223 2. Elba (1); 1-0; 170 3. Pickens Co. (2); 1-0; 163 4. Meek (1); 1-0; 141 5. Sweet Water (1); 1-0; 120 6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 93 7. Lynn; 0-0; 72 8. Brantley; 0-1; 71 9. Millry; 0-1; 23 10. Florala; 0-0; 17 Others receiving votes: Coosa Chr. (0-1) 13, Linden (1-0) 11, Loachapoka (1-0) 11, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Georgiana (0-1) 2, Keith (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 2, Kinston (1-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.

AISA Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Glenwood (19); 2-0; 235 2. Lee-Scott; 1-0; 173 3. Patrician (1); 1-1; 150 4. Lowndes Aca.; 1-0; 147 5. Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 110 6. Chambers Aca.; 1-1; 93 7. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 71 8. Clarke Prep; 1-1; 64 9. Southern Aca.; 2-0; 44 10. Banks Aca.; 1-0; 32 Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (2-0) 8, South Choctaw Aca. (0-1) 7, Fort Dale Aca. (2-0) 3, Lakeside (2-0) 2, Escambia Aca. (1-1) 1.