PHENIX CITY — A slow burn of a football game was quickly set ablaze in the Devil’s Backyard as Central-Phenix and Opelika traded blows late Friday.

A 32-second, three-play sequence flipped what’d been a defensive contest to that point on its head. A tradeoff of touchdowns ended in one player turning a broken play into a much-needed result, as Central’s Rydarrius “Red” Morgan went from muffing a kick return at his team’s 5-yard line to returning it 95 yards for the final score in a 28-18 Red Devil win.

“It's nice to have players just making plays,” Central head coach Pat Nix said, “but you’ve got to make the throws, you’ve got to make the catches, you’ve got to make the plays — and our guys did when it came down to it.”

It was an ugly win for a Central (4-0, 3-0 Region 2-7A) program that had beaten its opponents by an average of nearly 40 points heading into Friday. But much like the program has for the lot of this young season, it turned to its brightest stars when it needed them most.

Morgan, a three-star Alabama commit, had perhaps the biggest play of the night on his kick return. It seemingly put the win on ice, but there wouldn’t be any question on the following kickoff, as five-star receiver and Texas A&M commit Cam Coleman raced down the field to strip Opelika return man Jamari Miller and give his team the ball back with 2:13 remaining.

Coleman’s penchant for pass-catching was also very much on display against the Bulldogs. He totaled just three receptions, but his night ended with 105 receiving yards and a touchdown grab. This season, Coleman has totaled 418 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 21 receptions. That’s a touchdown every 3.5 catches, and 19.9 yards per catch.

Central’s leading receiver against Opelika wasn’t Coleman, though, as junior receiver Daylyn Upshaw had a team-high 115 receiving yards. The three-star prospect had a similar night to Coleman, with just four receptions and a touchdown grab of his own.

The pairing of Coleman and Upshaw, Central’s two leading receivers, have now caught 38 of the team’s 68 completions through four games, as well as 10 of its 16 touchdown passes.

Junior quarterback and first-year Red Devil Andrew Alford has also gotten off to a quick start with those targets at his disposal.

Alford completed half of his passes against the Bulldogs, but he’s completed 64.3% of his passes this year. He’s thrown for 1,297 yards and 16 touchdowns, too, adding another 268 yards and three touchdowns to those totals Friday.

“End of the day, players are going to make plays,” Nix said, “and like I said, it might not be the prettiest at times, but you just find ways to make plays.”