PHENIX CITY — Using Opelika’s games against No. 1 Thompson in the season opener and No. 2 Central-Phenix City on Friday as a measuring stick, head coach Erik Speakman said he’s seen improvement.

Now he wants to see more as the Bulldogs continue region play.

While Thompson pulled away from Opelika in the opener, against Central, Opelika was in a four-point game with less than three minutes left.

As much as they have improved thus far, Speakman wants his team to continue improving heading into their toughest part of Region 2-7A play against the likes of Auburn High, Enterprise, and Dothan.

Central won 28-18. Central led 14-10 with three minutes to go before a flurry of scores down the stretch.

“We still had a lot of the same mistakes, here against Central-Phenix City we had about 160 total yards in penalties, which put us behind the chains against a great team,” Speakman said. “We have got to fix that if we are going to win any of these games.”

Execution and technique were echoed by Speakman. With their eyes set on the playoffs, and a top-four finish in the region standings, Speakman knows his team still has a shot after the loss to Central.

Opelika is 2-2 on the season and 2-1 in the region.

Opelika last season missed the playoffs with a 4-4 region record. Each of the last two seasons, the teams that made the Class 7A playoffs out of the region, had no more than three losses within region play. With Opelika dropping one to Central-Phenix City on Friday night, Opelika can figure it can only stand to lose two more region games to have hopes to make the Class 7A playoffs for the first time — and three top-10 teams are left on the region schedule.

Auburn High is No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings released by the ASWA, and Dothan is No. 7 and Enterprise is No. 8.

“The coaches and the players have to fix the mistakes we made so far this season,” Speakman said. “We gave up three big plays against Central-Phenix, one on the first drive, one right before halftime, and on the last kick return. We eliminate those miscues, and we are right there in every game.”

As of right now, Opelika will sit at a three-way tie for second place in the region standings. With a 2-1 record, they still control their own destiny within their region. Opelika will look to this improved defense and senior quarterback Roman Gagliano for the rest of the season. However, there is little room for error as the Bulldogs host the Prattville Lions this Friday.

Last season, the Lions defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 24-21 at home. The loss to Prattville came after a thrilling overtime victory last year against Central in overtime. If the Bulldogs had pulled off the victory last season, then they would have had a 5-3 record within region play.

This time around, the Bulldogs aim to build off the improvements they have already achieved so far from their first performance against Thompson, to their last matchup against Central, in order to build off that for their upcoming matchups against Auburn High, Dothan, Enterprise, and Prattville.

“We take it week by week. Next week we look at ourselves at 0-0 and try to be 1-0 by next Friday and so on for the rest of the season,” Speakman said.

“We always play with energy, and effort all of the time,” he added. “We just have had problems with technique issues and we did not do things great in the blocking game. That’s what we will work on next week as we get ready for the Prattville Lions.”

Central-Phenix City 28, Opelika 18

OHS — 3 7 0 8 — 18

CPC — 7 7 0 14 — 28

First quarter

OHS — Johnni Cessena 22 kick, 1:25

CPC — Daylyn Upshaw 50 pass from Andrew Alford (Charles Paul kick), 0:13

Second quarter

CPC — Cam Coleman 36 pass from Alford (Charles Paul kick), 2:05

OHS — Calvin Hughley 1 run (Johnni Cessena kick), 0:34

Fourth quarter

CPC — Jacob Tenney 9 pass from Alford (Charles Paul kick), 2:57

OHS — Jordan Tolbert 80 pass from Gagliano (Drue Gagliano pass from Roman Gagliano), 2:43

CPC — Rydarrius Red 95 return (Charles Paul kick), 2:25