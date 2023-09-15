MONTGOMERY — When Henry Allen told Keith Etheredge that he wanted to play football during his senior year, the Auburn High head coach just smiled.

“I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been trying to get you out here for two years!’“ Etheredge said after Auburn High’s 46-0 win at JAG in Montgomery on Friday night.

Allen had a great reason to be away from the football field during his high school career. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete has been a Mississippi State baseball commitment for multiple years now, and he spends a lot of his summer playing high-level travel ball on the diamond.

But Allen was serious about playing football. He came in early in the mornings for workouts and put a lot of extra effort toward getting up to speed. That made quite an impression on the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“I’ve never let anybody come out for football that late,” Etheredge said. “But he’s just a quality kid who works really hard. He’s the kind of character kid you want in your program.”

The Tigers weren’t sure where they were going to play Allen at first. There were some discussions about playing him at H-back while he was going through the state-mandated acclimation period for full contact.

Then, in the second week of the season, Auburn lost starting quarterback Jackson Kilgore to a serious injury in a home loss to Enterprise.

That prompted the Tigers to start getting the corner infielder with a powerful arm to start throwing more.

On Friday night, instead of playing H-back, Allen was lined up behind two of them as Auburn High’s starting quarterback against JAG.

After playing a handful of snaps in the Tigers’ dramatic double-overtime win at Dothan last week — where he scored a touchdown — Allen was going to get a lot more work behind center.

“We told him the first quarter was basically his,” Etheredge said.

Taking advantage of great field position from a fumble on the opening snap of the game, Allen lined up in an old-school formation with two H-backs on the first play and powered his way in for a 6-yard touchdown run on Auburn’s first play.

On the next drive, Allen scored another 6-yard touchdown run. He would finish the night with 44 yards on just five carries, including a 24-yarder where he dragged several Jaguars up the field.

“He’s a big kid who runs the ball really hard and gets behind his pads,” Etheredge said. “I mean, he’s an SEC baseball player, so you know he’s a good athlete.”

After leading Auburn to three touchdown drives in three tries in the first quarter, the senior Allen handed the reins to sophomores Max Hammer and Crawford Loughridge.

Allen would only play a few more snaps, as the Tigers used the blowout to get younger players more chances all over the field. Hammer had a 34-yard deep shot and a 3-yard touchdown to Ean Nation, while Loughridge led Auburn with 75 passing yards.

“All these young guys, they work their butts off during the year,” Etheredge said. “We want to give them their opportunities, too.”

Hammer and Loughridge, along with an Auburn defense that only allowed a couple of JAG first downs all game, helped push the Tigers to a 44-point halftime lead Friday night.

Auburn High would only add one more safety to the scoreboard in the second half, as the goal was to work the clock and unload the benches.

But, for a team that took a gut punch of an early-season loss that knocked out its starting quarterback, Auburn welcomed a breezy blowout win where it could take a breath and work on itself.

“I think our guys have worked really hard to get where we’re at right now,” Etheredge said. “I think we’ve still got a long way to go. We’re still just surviving right now. I think we’re still just surviving. But we’re working hard, and our kids are really buying into what we’re doing.”

Auburn will likely use multiple quarterbacks moving forward, as all three who took the field at Cramton Bowl are inexperienced — and they each bring something different to the table.

No matter who’s taking the snaps for the Tigers, though, they know they can lean on a strong supporting cast on offense and a defense that is only allowing 14.5 points per game this season.

“Ean Nation is still the best receiver in the state,” Etheredge said. “We’ve got four or five other guys who are out there making plays. Our offensive line played well tonight. Defense, like I’ve said, has been lights out.

“You’ve just gotta keep playing.”

Auburn High 46, JAG 0

AUB — 21 23 2 0

JAG — 0 0 0 0

First quarter

AUB — Henry Allen 6 run (kick good), 11:44

AUB — Allen 6 run (kick good), 8:00

AUB — Omar Mabson 6 run (kick good), 1:46

Second quarter

AUB — Caleb Pitts 0 fumble return (kick good), 11:54

AUB — Tyler McKinnell 5 pass from Allen (kick good), 7:00

AUB — Team safety, 3:10

AUB — Ean Nation 3 pass from Max Hammer (kick good), 0:03

Third quarter

AUB — Kyle King safety, 0:46