There will be a line of cars making a pilgrimage to “The Swamp” in Phenix City this Friday night.

The No. 1 Glenwood Gators are gearing up to host their biggest game of the season, welcoming No. 2 Lee-Scott to their home field hoping to avenge a pair of losses they took to the Warriors last season.

In the last installment of the rivalry, the two teams met in the AISA Class AAA state championship last Novemeber and Lee-Scott won 35-21 to take home the title and bragging rights in the rivalry — which will last until Friday.

Glenwood is the top-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s AISA rankings, with the defending champion Warriors second.

There’s been no hiccup yet for the Warriors, with the team scraping by Chambers Academy in a 14-6 season opener before blowing by Region 1-AAA opponents Monroe Academy 51-0, then Morgan Academy in a 51-7 win.

They have only played three games, with a bye on Aug. 25 that sets them up for a grueling stretch of nine straight games before the playoffs.

Glenwood rolls in with a 4-0 record, holding its opponents to an average 10.5 points per game. The offense led the charge last week in the team’s second Region 1-AAA game against Bessemer Academy — a 51-6 road win to set the Gators up for their rivalry slugfest.

It’s also the last game for Glenwood before the bye week, so the team can take whatever result they get and use it to regroup before four straight region games in the second half of the season.

In his third year starting at quarterback, the Gators will be led by a veteran in Dallas Crow, who knows what to expect out of this game and how hard a team needs to play to win it. He is comfortable in this offense and knows the system of his head coach Ryan Nelson, now in his second year at Glenwood.

Regardless of how the two teams have fared this season, it is impossible to ignore the way the rivalry played out last year.

After starting the 2022 season at 3-2 and taking a loss to Lee-Scott going into its bye week, Glenwood turned its season around after that week off and won six straight to make it to the championship game.

Lee-Scott had cruised to an 11-0 record up to that point and was staring a perfect season straight in the face.

It was a fight to the finish and the Gators caused more problems for Lee-Scott than any team had all season, the only two-score margin of victory for the Warriors. The next closest win was also against Glenwood — a 36-16 victory in their regular-season matchup.

That game featured a mishap that handicapped the Gators from the jump. Their running back went down in the game’s first drive and the offense was not able to make up for his absence.

This year, the Warriors are without AISA Back of the Year George Meyers but have been developing weapons like his younger brother JJ Meyers, receiver Jake White and returning junior quarterback Pelzer Reaves.

Glenwood has an edge in the minds of the ASWA voters going into Friday, with a home crowd at its back when the team takes to the field, but each team has a number of weapons that will make it one to see.