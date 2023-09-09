Opelika’s defense is getting there.

Kaiden Harris’ pick-six was another piece of the puzzle.

In its first three games, the Bulldog defense has shown signs of improvement week-to-week — and Opelika will need that strong defense to make the playoffs out of the stout Region 2-7A.

Harris returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown off a deflection Friday night and Opelika beat Percy Julian 44-8, marking Opelika’s first defensive touchdown of the season and marking Opelika’s move to 2-0 in the region.

Opelika allowed 44 points in its opening loss to No. 1 Thompson, but since then Opelika allowed just 16 points to JAG and the eight points scored by Percy Julian on Friday.

“We wanted to play Thompson early, to see where we are and where we need to go. We are slowly getting to where we need to be defensively,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said.

Region opponents Auburn High, Enterprise and Central-Phenix City still loom ahead. Opelika looks to make the Class 7A playoffs for the first time ever after moving into the classification last year.

Opelika forced four turnovers against Percy Julian.

In its last two games against Montgomery schools, the Bulldogs have allowed an average of 12 points per game, while scoring 39 points per game on offense.

“Defensively, we have been playing well the last two weeks,” Speakman said. “Even in the Thompson game, we played OK. We did not defend the screens well that night, and we allowed some big plays off of busted coverages. Since then, versus JAG last week and then tonight, I thought our tackling was better, and our big plays became a snowball effect that ignited our team to continue to this momentum heading into region play.”

Early on, Opelika is tied for first in the Region 2-7A standings with a matchup against Central-Phenix City next week. Both teams sit with two wins in region play. Opelika upset Central 17-14 in overtime in 2022.

“Next week against Central is a huge game because both of us are undefeated in the region. Every game in this region is important and we found that out last year. We can’t drop one, we can’t let one slip up and get by us, or else we will be sitting at home like we were last season,” Speakman said.

Opelika started slow against Percy Julian then finished strong.

After only scoring three points in the first quarter, Speakman knew his team had to make adjustments in order to win their second game in region play.

Opelika scored 21 in the second quarter, spurred on by Harris’ pick-six.

“I didn’t know I was going to catch it. The ball was tipped in the air twice before I eventually caught it. After that I just took off and saw green grass ahead of me,” Harris smiled.

Percy Julian’s quarterback Bryson McGrew’s pass was deflected by Opelika defensive lineman and Auburn commit Malik Autry before finding the hands of Harris. Harris caught the ball at the Percy Julian 43-yard line before strolling down the left sideline to find the endzone and put Opelika up 17-0.

The touchdown fueled the Bulldog defense and they continued to stifle the Percy Julian offense for the rest of the game. The Bulldogs held Percy Julian to 170 yards on 44 passing attempts. Senior safety Culventae White contributed with an interception of his own in the dominant display.

“We came in wanting to play for each other, as well as fix the little mistakes we made last week,” White said. “The aim was for us to do our jobs better than how they do their jobs,” he said of Percy Julian. “From our performance tonight, we can get better as a unit, and once we build off that unit, we become stronger within ourselves and use that for the rest of the season.”

Opelika 44, Percy Julian 8

PJ — 0 0 0 8 — 8

OHS — 3 21 6 14 — 44

First quarter

OHS — Johnni Cessena 47 kick

Second quarter

OHS — Roman Gagliano 46 run (Johnni Cessena kick), 6:27

OHS — Kaiden Harris 43 interception return (Johnni Cessena kick), 4:52

OHS — Jhavian Williams 39 pass from Gagliano (Johnni Cessena kick), 3:00

Third quarter

OHS — Brodie Jones 51 pass from Gagliano (kick failed), 10:15

Fourth quarter

OHS — Jordan Waits 24 run (Johnni Cessena kick), 11:55

PJ — Antwan Barnes 19 run (Keveon Rogers run), 8:24

OHS — Emonte Richardson 20 rush (Johnni Cessena kick), 7:33