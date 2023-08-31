MONTGOMERY — Roman Gagliano surveyed the secondary.

In the heat of Thursday night’s game, under the lights again in Cramton Bowl, Gagliano got what he’d been looking for all week.

The safeties were right where they wanted them. The offensive line protected. “And then my job was easy,” the Opelika quarterback smiled.

A touch pass up the seam hit Jordan Tolbert in stride, and 48 yards and the fight song later, Opelika was on its way to a 36-16 region win over JAG.

Gagliano, the senior, threw for three touchdowns and 227 yards on 18-of-28 passing — and, what’s more, he showed why he’s a key component in Opelika’s plans to attack the giants in Region 2-7A.

His second touchdown toss was a 23-yarder to Tolbert at the far pylon, which came after the defense bit down on a screen fake to another receiver. Opelika led 29-0 at halftime. In the fourth, he fired a 20-yard touchdown to Jamari Miller in traffic at the goal line, hitting Miller right between the numbers.

Gagliano threw touch passes over the shoulder and fired fastballs in traffic, and head coach Erik Speakman said his arm plays a pivotal part in the way Opelika plans to attack maybe the toughest region in the state, and the likes of No. 2 Auburn High, No. 3 Central-Phenix City and No. 5 Enterprise.

“We talk about it: The D-lines we play now are so big, and we’re not very big up front,” Speakman said. Gagliano’s arm talent allows Opelika to spread the defense thin, then the Bulldogs have the chance to have a run break through or another opportunity to bust open.

“His arm is so strong that you can really spread these formations out because he has the arm strength to make them defend, truly, sideline to sideline,” Speakman said. “Then of course you saw some of the balls that he threw down the field tonight, just incredible balls. It’s nice to have that.”

Explaining his second touchdown with the pump fake, Gagliano said the corners had been biting down hard especially after Opelika threw a healthy helping of hitch routes in its season-opening loss to No. 1 Thompson. Now 1-1 on the season, Opelika’s 1-0 where it counts for playoff positioning in region play.

When talking about his third touchdown, Gagliano’s perfectionist came out:

“I’m happy the result was a touchdown, but as a quarterback, you can always get maybe an inch higher, or, you know, a bit faster, tighter spiral,” he shrugged.

Yes, Opelika’s senior quarterback has gotten to the point where he’s criticizing even his touchdowns. Speakman said he does the same thing in practice.

“A lot of that just comes from maturity and going to some of the quarterback camps, and learning at these different universities, different guys,” Speakman said. “He can come back, like he said, ‘Maybe I should’ve thrown that a little bit higher.’ And he’s able to do it. A lot of guys can say it and not fix it, but he’s now been able to correct things.”

In the second quarter, another pass from Gagliano to the goal line looked like it would be another touchdown, but pass interference from a JAG defender using his only option broke it up — and led to a Calvin Hughley touchdown run just a few plays later.

The formerly named Jeff Davis, now Johnson-Abernathy-Graetz, scored two touchdowns in the second half after it was out of reach.

Opelika’s offense rolled up 352 yards with 227 coming through the air and 125 coming on the ground. The Opelika defense held JAG to 87 rushing yards and 142 passing yards, with a chunk of that coming on a 40-yard run and a 74-yard pass in the fourth after the game was out of reach.

“We’re happy for the win,” Gagliano said. “Second half was a little sloppy, sloppier than we’d have liked. But overall, having a region win under our belts is pretty good so we’ll keep building on that.”

Opelika 36, JAG 16

OHS — 7 22 0 7 — 36

JAG — 0 0 0 16 — 16

First quarter

OHS — Jordan Tolbert 48 pass from Roman Gagliano (Will Carroll kick), 2:13

Second quarter

OHS — Calvin Hughley 1 run (Will Carroll kick), 9:06

OHS —Safety, 8:06

OHS — Jordan Tolbert 23 pass from Roman Gagliano (Will Carroll kick), 5:36

OHS — Calvin Hughley 27 run (kick failed), 3:03

Fourth quarter

JAG — Armonte Graham 40 run (Tyanthony Elmore pass from Amonte Graham), 7:06

OHS — Jamari Miller 20 pass from Roman Gagliano (Will Carroll kick), 3:52

JAG — Tyanthony Elmore 74 pass from Armonte Graham (Barry Gladney pass from Armonte Graham), 1:43