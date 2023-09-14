Last week, Loachapoka’s defense scored more than its upcoming opponent’s offense did.

All three of the Indians’ games thus far have featured a defensive touchdown, with five total through three games. Defensive lineman Jamari Payne ran back touchdowns in each of Loachapoka’s first two games. Last Friday against Verbena, the defense had a pair of pick-sixes in a 54-18 win.

This week, Loachapoka takes on Region 4-1A foe Central-Hayneville, a team whose offense put up six points last week against Maplesville.

The Indians are the only undefeated team in that region at 3-0, but in terms of region play itself, they are are tied for the lead at 1-0 with Billingsley, Notasulga and Maplesville.

Though Payne didn’t get in on the scoring action against the Red Devils last Friday, sophomore Roderick Nelms’ and junior Jamichael Morris’ kept the trend going for a third straight week. The Indians have held their first three opponents to an average 14 points per game too, ending drive after drive while giving the offense a chance to cruise each week.

Through the first two games, the Indians had held opponents to minus-20 rush yards, but Verbena’s production was enough to have Loachapoka’s opponents at a net total of 128 yards.

While they have dominated each game, the Indians’ defense has yet to force a shutout but that could change on Friday night — Central-Hayneville has been held to 0 points and 6 points in their first two games.

To make that happen, it might just come down to Loachapoka making stops on kickoff and punt returns. In last week’s Sept. 8 game against Verbena, the Red Devils’ offense wasn’t the thing the Indians were struggling with — it was the explosive plays made on special teams.

Compared to the Red Devils’ 148 yards of offense, their special teams unit put up 100 yards of their own on five returns. The returners found gaps in the Loachapoka special teams and had the speed to blow through those to get downhill.

If the defense can eliminate those explosive plays that put the offense on a short field, the Lions should be no problem for the Indians’ offense that helped put up those 54 points last week.