Loachapoka had a lot to celebrate on Friday night.

It was homecoming. And senior night. And the school’s 50th anniversary, and above all, the team got a win in their last time playing on the Indians’ current field.

Proud Loachapoka defeated Verbena 54-18 in its region opener and the party was like no other: It was Loachapoka’s first and only home game this season at its own stadium.

The school recently began construction for a new football field and track facility, so renovations are set to take over. Staff sat down with contractors to ensure that at least one game could be played this season. Loachapoka will be play the rest of its home games at either Beulah or Beauregard — but, first, the Indians had homecoming to celebrate.

The party started around noon with a homecoming parade and stretched all the way after the game with line dancing on the field to celebrate the win.

“We have a lot to be thankful for and a lot to celebrate,” said Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton. “It feels real good to get a win, especially in this kind of fashion that we got it.”

The entire day was an effort by the staff to cater to their senior class and at the end of the night, as families and students danced away on the field, they felt like they had accomplished that goal.

“The seniors had a good time,” said principal and athletic director Alerbert Weeden. “They chose what they wanted to do for their homecoming — this is all what they wanted to do. That’s the most important thing, that they can go out one last time in this stadium the way they want to go out.”

They certainly went out in style. The Loachapoka offense put up 334 total yards. The ever-powerful defense held Verbena to 148 yards of offense, allowing just three players to finish with positive yardage.

Three of the Indians’ touchdowns were non-offensive touchdowns.

“It feels good because it’s like last year,” said senior defensive lineman Jamari Payne. “We’d had a good record last year, so we’re trying to be like that but better.”

A leader of the Loachapoka defense, Payne knows what to look for if the team wants to replicate their success from last year. He should be happy with what he saw on Friday.

Jamichael Morris and Roderick Nelms each had a pick-six apiece — Morris for 40 yards in the first quarter for a 22-12 lead and Nelms for 91 to make it a 54-12 Loachapoka lead at halftime, intercepting a pass that would have amounted to a Verbena touchdown if it had been a completion.

Verbena scored on the game’s opening drive but failed at its two-point conversion attempt, picking off quarterback Quinjavis Nelms and driving down the field for a 6-0 lead, but then Jakarie Walker took the ensuing kickoff to the house for a 77-yard touchdown that gave the Indians a lead they would not give up.

“It’s special because our community is just different,” Payne said. “It’s not like this nowhere else. You can tell everyone is having fun. That’s all we do — have fun.”

In Derrion Callaway rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries for an average of over 15 yards per touch. Wide receiver Donzion Chatmon finished his night with 100 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Quarterback Quinjavis Nelms kept the ball at the end of the first quarter for a 12-yard touchdown on his only rush of the night. Walker also rushed 28 yards for an offensive touchdown in the second quarter to give the Indians a 48-12 lead.

Loachapoka made the most of the holes in the Verbena defense and got the ball to as many playmakers as they could in the short timespan they had — the second half was abbreviated into two six-minute halves. Despite the game ending earlier than it normally would, the energy was high throughout the stadium.

“Our seniors got a chance to play in front of a home crowd before they have to start doing renovations to our stadium,” Newton said. There was a lot to be excited on the field, but the true party was happening off it as the plays developed.

Since it’s also been 50 years since the school was founded in 1973, even if it had been a usual homecoming, it would still have been a major anniversary to bring people back for. Weeden, watching from the sidelines, saw the festivities as something to be celebrated across generations.

“It’s for the Loachapoka community,” Weeden said. “Everybody who went here when the school was founded, they got to come back, tailgate, hang out, see family friends and see the fruits of their labor.”

Similar to multi-sport athlete Payne, homecoming queen Jakeeria Melton is one of those students who does it all — she runs track and plays flag football, basketball and soccer, in addition to being a member of the National Honor Society and Loachapoka’s Student Government Association.

“For me, it was really fun,” Melton said. “I was crowned homecoming queen so up to this moment, I’ve just been waiting but the whole week has been really fun — we had dress up days and games and things.”

Melton and Payne mentioned enjoying the same things throughout the school days in the past week. Students had dress up days, dodgeball, volleyball and other activities during school to make the whole week into a party.

That was how the administration wanted it to be, with a big party surrounding the game so that the Indians could celebrate what they have while looking to the future at what is coming.

“Good things are coming,” Weeden said. “Good things are already going on, but the best is yet to come for the Loachapoka community. We have a lot of things coming with the new track and football facility but most importantly, we’re undefeated.”

Loachapoka 54, Verbena 18

VER – 12 0 6 0 — 18

LOA — 36 18 0 0 — 54

First quarter

VER — Aiden Johnson 50 interception return (pass failed), 10:16

LOA — Jakarie Walker 77 kick return (Derrion Calloway run), 10:01

VER — Jacob Morris 80 run (pass failed), 9:51

LOA — Calloway 4 run (Calloway run), 7:16

LOA — Jamichael Morris 40 interception return (pass failed), 5:50

LOA — Calloway 28 run (kick good), 2:58

LOA — Quinjavis Nelms 12 run (kick good), 1:17

Second quarter

LOA — Donzion Chatmon 4 run (pass failed), 9:29

LOA — Jakarie Walker 28 run (kick failed), 5:07

LOA — Jamichael Morris 91 interception (kick failed), 0:01

Third quarter

VER — Caleb Short 65 run (run failed), 3:43

