Cam Dooley, quarterback and safety

Valley

Dooley played every snap from scrimmage in Valley’s 21-14 overtime win over Beauregard, and he helped score all three of Valley’s touchdowns, rushing in one and throwing for two. He ran for 96 yards on 26 carries and threw for 121 yards on 12-of-21 passing.

Roman Gagliano, quarterback

Opelika

Gagliano rolled up 234 total yards in Opelika’s 44-8 win over Percy Julian. The senior went 11-of-16 for 184 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed twice for 50 yards.

Koreen Henry, wide receiver

Chambers Academy

Henry caught five passes for 163 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in Chambers Academy’s 41-14 win over Crenshaw Christian. Chambers Academy has reeled off three straight wins.

