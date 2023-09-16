Vote each week for the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week. Voting ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
Dallas Crow, quarterback
Glenwood School
Crow was at the heart of Glenwood's offense in a 42-31 victory over Lee-Scott. He completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 330 yards and he totaled five touchdowns, throwing four of them and rushing for another.
Luke Tarver, running back
Chambers Academy
Tarver scored four touchdowns in a 67-18 beatdown of Banks Academy, and he threw for another four points on two-point conversion passing plays. The running back also rushed for 191 yards.
Quinjavis Nelms, quarterback
Loachapoka
Nelms commanded the Poka offense in a 46-0 win over Central-Hayneville. He was 10 of 12 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also made an impact in the run games, carrying the ball just eight times for 75 yards and another two touchdowns.