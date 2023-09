Wyatt Trexler, Auburn High

What he did: Trexler played a huge role in Auburn High's strong defensive performance against a high-powered Enterprise offense. He recorded double-digit tackles, with five of them going for a loss and several more going for minimal gains.

In his words: “Our coaches do a really good job of putting us in the right spot to go and makes plays and I think if we can go and trust that again this week, that’ll be a big part.”