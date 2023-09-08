Cam Dooley swatted the ball down, and the Valley people rejoiced.

They flung their hands in the air, the Rams leapt for joy on the field, and the band trumpeted out the sound of victory.

Dooley batted down Beauregard’s fourth-and-7 pass in overtime and Valley won 21-14, celebrating all the way out of Hornet Stadium and back to Eastern Time.

Dooley, Valley’s do-it-all athlete committed to Missouri, played every snap from scrimmage in the win at quarterback and safety, throwing the go-ahead, eight-yard touchdown in the first frame of overtime then recording the game-winning pass breakup in the other frame.

“That (dang) Dooley!” was shouted out in the parking lot, as players, coaches and fans all blended together exiting the stadium, shouting and cheering.

“How ’bout them Rams!”

“We’re carrying basketball over to football!”

Valley moved to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 4-5A. Valley, in basketball the winners of the Class 5A state championship last season, looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. To do that, the Rams will have to reverse some of the results that led them to a fifth-place finish in the region last season — and Beauregard was one of those opponents that beat Valley last year.

“It feels great,” Dooley said, as the band played the alma mater.

“We’re going to keep fighting for our city,” he added. “This would be a big accomplishment for us, because we haven’t been to the playoffs in the last couple years.”

Dooley finished the game against Beauregard with 217 yards from scrimmage and he was part of all three Valley touchdowns. He ran for 96 yards on 26 attempts and threw for 121 yards on 12-of-21 passing. Dooley scored Valley’s first touchdown on a three-yard keeper in the first quarter, then, after Beauregard tied it, threw a five-yard touchdown pass to CJ Chambley in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth, Beauregard tied the game on a two-yard run from 6-foot-1, 246 pound Clifford Standridge, listed as an offensive lineman.

In overtime, facing fourth-and-seven, Beauregard sent Standridge behind center again. He got the snap, pulled up in the backfield and attempted a jump pass over the line, but Dooley leapt in the air and deflected the ball before it could get to the intended receiver.

Valley coaches said they had not seen a jump pass by Beauregard in that formation on film, but they figured it was in the package and had talked about it. Dooley, on the field, was wise enough to sniff out the jump pass and swat it away.

“They like to run that formation during the goal line,” Dooley said. “I noticed he ran out, and he just stopped, pivoted back, and I knew he was fixing to throw it.”

Dooley set the stage for that game-winning stop with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Thomas in the first frame of overtime. Dooley scrambled left, and hit Thomas on a dart at the goal line.

“It’s a big one,” Valley head coach Adam Hunter said of the win. “We needed that one. We needed that, and our boys needed that, and they fought tonight.

“I can’t be more proud of them,” he said of his players. “They worked tonight.”

Beauregard, winners of 10 games a season ago, fell to 2-1 with its first loss of the season.

“They’re a great team — physical. But we had to come out with the W, and I feel great about it,” Dooley said. “I feel like we played hard, they played hard, and we ended up with a win.”

Valley 21, Beauregard 14

VHS — 7 0 7 0 7 — 21

BHS — 0 7 0 7 0 — 14

First quarter

VHS — Cam Dooley 3 run (Donald Newton kick), 3:23

Second quarter

BHS — Javonnn Holman 22 pass from Jacub Jones (Josh Lugo kick), 8:26

Third quarter

VHS — CJ Chambley 5 pass from Cam Dooley (Donald Newton kick), 3:56

Fourth quarter

BHS — Clifford Standridge 2 run (Josh Lugo kick), 4:07

Overtime

VHS — Brandon Thomas 8 pass from Cam Dooley (Donald Newton kick)

