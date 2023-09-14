Cam Dooley, Valley

What he did: Dooley played every snap from scrimmage in Valley’s 21-14 overtime win over Beauregard , and he helped score all three of Valley’s touchdowns, rushing in one and throwing for two. He ran for 96 yards on 26 carries and threw for 121 yards on 12-of-21 passing.

In his words: “It was a big win. They came in our house last year and beat us, so you know we had a bad taste in our mouth and had to come back and win. It was a great win and I feel like for us continuing on, it helps us a lot.”