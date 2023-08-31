THURSDAY

REGION 2-7A

Opelika at JAG

Records: Opelika 0-1 (0-0); JAG 0-1 (0-0)

Last week: Thompson def. Opelika 44-13; Faith Academy def. JAG 43-24

Series: JAG leads 14-13

Last meeting: Opelika won 35-14 in 2022

Opelika radio: 97.7 FM and kickerfm.iheart.com

Outlook: Opelika takes on the former Jeff Davis, now named the JAG Jaguars with the school name being an acronym for the names Johnson, Abernathy and Graetz. The Bulldogs are back in Cramton Bowl for the second straight Thursday, looking for a win this, though there was no shame in losing to top-ranked Thompson in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic. There will be playoff implications in the air in August as both teams open region play.

FRIDAY

REGION 2-7A

Enterprise at Auburn High

Records: Enterprise 1-0 (0-0); Auburn High 1-0 (0-0)

Last week: Enterprise def. Eufaula 63-14; Auburn High def. Hoover 39-14

Series: Auburn High leads 15-13

Last meeting: Auburn High won 31-21 in 2022

Auburn High radio: 94.3 FM and wingsfm.com

Outlook: Enterprise flexed its muscle on offense again last week in a romp over Eufaula. Enterprise has had a prolific offense for several seasons now, which has helped get the Wildcats to the playoffs in four straight seasons. They’ll look to complete the package to earn its first win over Auburn High since 2020, while No. 2 Auburn High looks to start region play just as strongly as it started the regular season with an impressive win over Hoover. Quarterback Jackson Kilgore threw three touchdowns in his debut as Auburn High’s new starter behind center.

Smiths Station at Central-Phenix City

Records: Smiths Station 0-1 (0-0); Central 1-0 (0-0)

Last week: Pleasant Grove def. Smiths Station 54-14; Central def. Hewitt-Trussville 48-24

Series: Central leads 26-5

Last meeting: Central won 38-0 in 2022

Smiths Station radio: 93.9 FM and thetiger.fm

Outlook: It’s 14 straight wins for Central in the Backyard Brawl rivalry series, and the Red Devils will look to make it 15 in a row while new Smiths Station coach Bryant Garrison gets his first experience in the rivalry. Garrison and his team will look to get on the board after the last two games in the rivalry have been shutout wins for Central.

AISA REGION 1-AAA

Monroe Academy at Lee-Scott

Records: Monroe Academy 1-1 (0-0); Lee-Scott 1-0 (0-0)

Last week: Monroe Academy def. Sparta Academy 59-14; Lee-Scott was off

Series: Monroe Academy leads 10-4

Last meeting: Lee-Scott won 45-0 in 2022

Outlook: Lee-Scott moved up to No. 2 in the AISA in the ASWA rankings this past week, after opening its season with a 14-6 win over Chambers Academy and sitting idle last week. The Warriors will look to prove they’re worth the ranking as they open region play. Lee-Scott’s showdown with rival Glenwood looms Sept. 15.

Glenwood School at Fort Dale Academy

Records: Glenwood 2-0 (0-0); Fort Dale Academy 2-0 (0-0)

Last week: Glenwood def. Brookstone (Ga.) 38-17; Fort Dale def. Hooper 42-20

Series: Fort Dale leads 7-4

Last meeting: Glenwood won 40-21 in 2022

Outlook: The AISA’s top-ranked team Glenwood stays in-state for the first time this season after opening the year with two games against teams from the state of Georgia. It’s region play for Glenwood for its next seven games. Its playoff positioning should be settled by the time it exits region play again for the regular-season finale against Chambers Academy.

AISA REGION 1-AA

Chambers Academy at Edgewood

Records: Chambers Academy 1-1 (0-0); Edgewood 0-2 (0-0)

Last week: Chambers Academy def. Heritage (Ga.) 48-6; Autauga Academy def. Edgewood 33-7

Series: Chambers Academy leads 15-6

Last meeting: Chambers Academy won 49-14 in 2022

Outlook: Chambers Academy got its run-first offense going last week after a low-scoring opening loss to Lee-Scott. The Rebels will look to keep that offense churning at the start of region play. After this game, Chambers Academy has three non-region games and won’t return to the league until Oct. 6, so the Rebels will look to win and keep from having to hold a bad taste in their mouth for over a month.

AISA EIGHT-MAN

Evangel Christian (Montgomery) at Springwood School

Records: Evangel Christian (Montgomery) 0-2; Springwood 2-0 (1-0 AISA Six-Man)

Last week: Evangel Christian (Alabaster) def. Evangel Christian (Montgomery) 50-6; Springwood def. Southern Prep 54-27

Series: Springwood leads 15-2

Last meeting: Evangel Christian (Montgomery) won 38-28 in 2022

Outlook: It’s a rematch of the first-ever AISA eight-man state championship game. Evangel Christian out of Montgomery topped Springwood 38-28 in the title game last season. Springwood looks to exact some revenge, and to move to 2-0 in the AISA’s eight-man region, getting a leg up early on playoff positioning.

NON-REGION

Lanett at Valley

Records: Lanett 1-0; Valley 0-1

Last week: Lanett def. Notasulga 28-6; Handley def. Valley 22-7

Series: Valley leads 57-32-2

Last meeting: Valley won 19-0 in 2022

Outlook: The nearby rivalry renews for Lanett and Valley, with new Lanett head coach Chip Seagle entering the game for the first time on the head coach’s headset — though he’s had plenty of experience in the game as a longtime assistant. Valley, state champions last season in boys basketball, looks to bounce back on the football field and get momentum rolling on the football field.

Central-Hayneville at Beauregard

Records: Central-Hayneville 0-0; Beauregard 1-0

Last week: Central-Hayneville was off; Beauregard def. Selma 29-6

Series: Beauregard leads 3-0

Last meeting: Beauregard won 42-14 in 2022

Beauregard radio: 95.9 FM and thetiger.fm

Outlook: Beauregard opened its season in a big way with a win over Selma at Cramton Bowl at the AHSAA Kickoff Classic, and now in their home opener the Hornets look to get to 2-0. ZJ Grady and Jayden Doolittle both scored two touchdowns each for Beauregard in the team’s win over Selma.

Booker T. Washington at Tallassee

Records: Booker T. Washington 0-1; Tallassee 0-1

Last week: Trinity def. Booker T. Washington 33-22; Reeltown def. Tallassee 41-14

Series: Tallassee leads 10-3

Last meeting: Tallassee won 21-12 in 2022

Tallassee stream: Tallassee Times TV on YouTube

Outlook: Tallassee ran into a buzzsaw against cross-river rival Reeltown, but looks to settle down with those rivalry jitters behind them and get into the win column against BTW. The two teams haven’t crossed paths often considering they’re 20 miles apart, but after a nine-year hiatus the series renewed in 2022.

Bullock County at LaFayette

Records: Bullock County 0-1; LaFayette 0-1

Last week: Keith def. Bullock County 7-3; Loachapoka def. LaFayette 32-12

Series: LaFayette leads 15-6

Last meeting: Bullock County won 30-21 in 2022

Outlook: LaFayette has a short turnaround after a loss to Loachapoka on Saturday, looking to play a more complete game this time around. LaFayette was most effective in the passing game against Loachapoka, but two pick-sixes and the Loachapoka’s strong run defense gave the Indians the win.

Loachapoka at Beulah

Records: Loachapoka 1-0; Beulah 1-0

Last week: Loachapoka def. LaFayete 32-12; Beulah def. Abbeville 35-12

Series: Lochapoka leads 23-11

Last meeting: Loachapoka won 20-6 in 2022

Outlook: Loachapoka is the away team in this game but playing in its home away from home: Loachapoka will play more games at Beulah’s Bobcat Stadium than any other this season. While Loachapoka’s home stadium is upgraded, the Indians will only play one home game there this season with another home game being played at Beauregard and the other two being played at Beulah on Oct. 13 and Oct. 19. In Loachapoka’s opening win, the defense was dominant with Jamari Payne running back one of two pick-sixes for the Indians while on offense running back Jeremiah Darlington shined, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Southern Prep Academy at Evangel Christian (Alabaster)

Records: Southern Prep 0-2 (0-1 AISA Six-Man); Evangel Christian (Alabaster) 2-0

Last week: Springwood def. Southern Prep 54-27; Evangel Christian (Alabaster) def. Evangel Christian (Montgomery) 50-6

Series: Evangel Christian leads 8-0

Last meeting: Evangel Christian won 47-0 in 2022

Outlook: Southern Prep looks for its first win of the season, but the opportunity comes against one of the best eight-man teams around, the independent Evangel Christian in Alabaster. It won’t be a region game for Southern Prep, though, and won’t count for postseason positioning in the AISA’s second-ever eight-man playoffs.