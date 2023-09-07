REGION 2-7A

Percy Julian at Opelika

Records: Percy Julian 1-1 (0-1); Opelika 1-1 (1-0)

Last week: Dothan def. Percy Julian 42-6; Opelika def. JAG 36-16

Series: Opelika leads 14-11

Last meeting: Opelika won 51-7 in 2022

Opelika radio: 97.7 FM and kickerfm.iheart.com

Outlook: Opelika looks to get ahead of the eight-ball in the region and get to 2-0 with wins over the two Montgomery teams. Opelika took down JAG, formerly Jefferson Davis, last week and now hosts Percy Julian, formerly Robert E. Lee. In the win over JAG, Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano completed 18 of his 28 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Auburn High at Dothan

Records: Auburn High 1-1 (0-1); Dothan 2-0 (1-0)

Last week: Enterprise def. Auburn High 17-16; Dothan def. Percy Julian 42-6

Series: Auburn High leads 4-0

Last meeting: Auburn High won 48-20 in 2022

Auburn High radio: 94.3 FM and wingsfm.com

Outlook: After a stunning and heartbreaking loss to Enterprise in its home opener, Auburn High is forced to go on the road and pick up the pieces in a hostile environment at Dothan. The AHS defense played at a championship level against an Enterprise offense that’s always prolific, but four turnovers from a young Auburn High offense cost the Tigers, and Enterprise scored all its points off those turnovers including the game-winning field goal in the final moments.

Central-Phenix City at Enterprise

Records: Central 2-0 (1-0); Enterprise 2-0 (1-0)

Last week: Central def. Smiths Station 51-0; Enterprise def. Auburn High 17-16

Series: Central leads 25-10-1

Last meeting: Central won 45-14 in 2022

Outlook: Enterprise’s Wildcat Stadium should be rocking after the team’s win over Auburn High — with No. 2 Central-Phenix City coming to town and giving the Wildcats the opportunity to make another shocking statement. Central, meanwhile, moved up to second in the rankings after the AHS loss and hopes to take what would seem to be control of the region in the early going with a win.

Smiths Station at Prattville

Records: Smiths Station 0-2 (0-1); Prattville 0-1 (0-0)

Last week: Central-Phenix City def. Smiths Station 51-0; Prattville was off

Series: Prattville leads 9-1

Last meeting: Smiths Station won 30-21 in 2022

Smiths Station radio: 93.9 FM and thetiger.fm

Outlook: Every game is an opportunity to get a big win for Smiths Station, as the Panthers seek the program’s first win under new coach Bryant Garrison. Battling in perhaps the toughest region in the state, Smiths Station tries to get over its loss in the Backyard Brawl and get it done against Prattville.

REGION 2-6A

Stanhope Elmore at Russell County

Records: Stanhope Elmore 1-1 (0-0); Russell County 1-0 (0-0)

Last week: Eufaula def. Stanhope Elmore 27-23; Russell County was off

Series: Stanhope Elmore leads 15-0

Last meeting: Stanhope Elmore won 45-21 in 2022

Outlook: It’s not every week that you get a chance to make history: Russell County has a chance to earn the program’s first-ever victory over Stanhope Elmore from Millbrook.

REGION 4-5A

Valley at Beauregard

Records: Valley 1-1 (0-0); Beauregard 2-0 (0-0)

Last week: Valley def. Lanett 41-14; Beauregard def. Central-Hayneville 47-0

Series: Valley leads 7-4

Last meeting: Beauregard won 31-14 in 2022

Beauregard radio: 95.9 FM and thetiger.fm

Outlook: For Valley, the region schedule opens with one of its biggest opportunities. The Rams missed the playoffs last season with a fifth-place finish in the region, but opening with a win against one of the region’s top contenders would put the Rams ahead of schedule and put them in a good place to start their push for the playoffs in 2023. For Beauregard, the Hornets look to hold serve at home and continue to prove that 2022’s 10-win season was no fluke.

Tallassee at Central-Clay County

Records: Tallassee 0-2 (0-0); Central-Clay County 1-0 (0-0)

Last week: Booker T. Washington def. Tallassee 44-0; Central-Clay County def. Ben Russell 30-13

Series: Central-Clay County leads 3-2

Last meeting: Central-Clay County won 21-6 in 2022

Tallassee stream: Tallassee Times TV on YouTube

Outlook: Tallassee would likely like to erase the memories of its first two games, and it has a chance to do that with a win over Central-Clay County.

REGION 4-3A

Saks at Beulah

Records: Saks 0-2 (0-0); Beulah 1-1 (0-0)

Last week: Sylvania def. Saks 49-14; Loachapoka def. Beulah 14-12

Series: Saks leads 1-0

Last meeting: Saks won 48-6 in 2022

Outlook: Beulah played tough with a talented Loachapoka team last week, and now with the season starting in earnest with region play, looks to get off on the right foot with a win. Beulah is trying to get back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Weaver at Dadeville

Records: Weaver 1-1 (0-0); Dadeville 0-1 (0-0)

Last week: Glencoe def. Weaver 24-20; Dadeville was off

Series: Dadeville leads 1-0

Last meeting: Dadeville won 39-6 in 2022

Outlook: After an off week, Dadeville plays its home opener and its region opener against Weaver. Dadeville looks to bounce back after a 35-21 loss to B.B. Comer in the regular-season opener.

REGION 3-2A

Horseshoe Bend at Lanett

Records: Horseshoe Bend 1-0 (0-0); Lanett 1-1 (0-0)

Last week: Horseshoe Bend was off; Valley def. Lanett 41-14

Series: Lanett leads 16-1

Last meeting: Lanett won 39-6 in 2022

Outlook: Lanett punched above its weight class last week, playing nearby Class 5A rival Valley, and now returns to Class 2A to open region play with Horseshoe Bend. Under new head coach Chip Seagle, Lanett looks to get its playoff push going with a 1-0 start in region.

Reeltown at LaFayette

Records: Reeltown 1-0 (0-0); LaFayette 0-2 (0-0)

Last week: Reeltown was off; Bullock County def. LaFayette 20-14

Series: Reeltown leads 10-5

Last meeting: Reeltown won 41-0 in 2022

Outlook: It’ll be run vs. pass when a Reeltown team that likes to run the ball plays a LaFayette team that likes to air it out. Reeltown should still be riding high off its big 41-14 win on Aug. 24 against cross-river rival Tallassee — and the Rebels should be well-rested after being off last week.

REGION 4-1A

Verbana at Loachapoka

Records: Verbena 0-2 (0-0); Loachapoka 2-0 (0-0)

Last week: Fayetteville def. Verbena 50-26; Loachapoka def. Beulah 14-12

Series: Loachapoka leads 18-1

Last meeting: Loachapoka won 14-0 in 2022

Outlook: Loachapoka celebrates homecoming in its first and only home game at Loachapoka Stadium, with renovations coming to the stadium. Loachapoka will play two “home games” at Beulah later this season and another at Beauregard. Loachapoka is unbeaten into region play, with the defense leading the way. Loachapoka is giving up just 12 points per game and has run back three defensive touchdowns in three games.

Notasulga at Autaugaville

Records: Notasulga 0-1 (0-0); Autaugaville 1-1 (0-0)

Last week: Notasulga was off; Elmore County def. Autaugaville 62-0

Series: Notasulga leads 9-8

Last meeting: Autaugaville won 28-8 in 2022

Outlook: After a week off to regroup, the Blue Devils look to open region play with a win.

AISA REGION 1-AAA

Morgan Academy at Lee-Scott

Records: Morgan Academy 1-2 (0-1); Lee-Scott 2-0 (1-0)

Last week: Morgan Academy def. Valiant Cross 30-21; Lee-Scott def. Monroe Academy 51-0

Series: Morgan Academy leads 16-11

Last meeting: Lee-Scott won 16-11 in 2022

Outlook: Lee-Scott’s offense finally got rolling in the second quarter of its win over Monroe Academy last time out, and looking more like the defending state champions that they are, the Warriors look to keep the momentum going against Morgan Academy. Lee-Scott stands No. 2 in the AISA in the ASWA rankings.

Glenwood at Bessemer Academy

Records: Glenwood 3-0 (1-0); Bessemer Academy 0-2 (0-1)

Last week: Glenwood def. Fort Dale Academy 35-7; Autauga Academy def. Bessemer Academy 28-5

Series: Bessemer Academy leads 17-13-1

Last meeting: Glenwood won 34-7 in 2022

Outlook: The No. 1-ranked team in AISA looks to get to cruise to a fourth win against Bessemer Academy.

AISA EIGHT-MAN

Southern Prep Academy at North River Christian

Records: Southern Prep 0-3 (0-1); North River Christian 1-1 (0-1)

Last week: Evangel Christian Alabaster def. Southern Prep 52-12; East Central Homeschool def. North River Christian 32-14

Series: Southern Prep leads 3-1

Last meeting: Southern Prep won 34-12 in 2022

Outlook: After three losses to start the season, Southern Prep has a chance to pick up a win over a North River Christian team it beat last season.

Meadowview Christian at Springwood

Records: Meadowview Christian 0-2 (0-0); Springwood 3-0 (2-0)

Last week: Meadowview Christian was off; Springwood def. Evangel Christian Montgomery 51-6

Series: Meadowview Christian leads 4-2

Last meeting: Springwood won 60-8 in 2022

Outlook: Springwood is riding high after a big win over Evangel Christian Montgomery — the team that beat Springwood in the AISA eight-man championship game last season. Springwood surely has its eyes squarely on the prize, and looks to continue its momentum against Meadowview Christian.

NON-REGION

Chambers Academy at Crenshaw Christian

Records: Chambers Academy 2-1; Crenshaw Christian 3-0

Last week: Chambers Academy def. Edgewood 38-6; Crenshaw Christian def. Lakeside 29-7

Series: Crenshaw Christian leads 13-12

Last meeting: Chambers Academy won 38-6 in 2022

Outlook: Chambers Academy steps out of region play to take on Crenshaw Christian. The Rebels have reeled off two straight wins after an opening loss to defending AISA-AAA champion Lee-Scott.