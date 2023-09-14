Region 2-7A

Auburn High at JAG

Records: Auburn High 2-1 (1-1); JAG. 0-3 (0-2)

Last week: Auburn High def. Dothan 28-27 (OT); Sidney Lanier def. JAG 47-12

Series: Auburn High leads 13-3

Last meeting: Auburn High won 31-0 in 2022

Auburn High radio: 94.3 FM and wingsfm.com

Outlook: After Auburn High scraped by Dothan in overtime to bounce back from a loss to Enterprise, the Tigers have two games in a row against Montgomery schools to try and shore up its offense. Auburn High plays JAG, formerly known as Jeff Davis, first before playing Percy Julian, formerly known as Robert E. Lee.

Opelika at Central-Phenix City

Records: Opelika 2-1 (2-0); Central Phenix City 3-0 (2-0)

Last week: Opelika def. Percy Julian 44-8; Central def. Enterprise 48-7

Series: Central leads 47-33

Last meeting: Opelika won 17-14

Opelika radio: 97.7 FM and kickerfm.iheart.com

Outlook: All the momentum in the world is in Phenix City. Enterprise knocked off Auburn High 17-16, and the following week the Red Devils made a statement blasting Enterprise 48-7. Central stands as the best-ranked team in Region 2-7A and currently as the uncrowned champions, but old rival Opelika looks to knock them off, following a thrilling upset win over Central last year with another upset to send shockwaves across the state.

Enterprise at Smiths Station

Records: Enterprise 2-1 (1-1); Smiths Station 0-3 (0-2)

Last week: Central Phenix City def. Enterprise 48-7; Prattville def. Smiths Station 43-9

Series: Enterprise leads 17-7

Last meeting: Enterprise won 58-14

Smiths Station radio: 93.9 FM and thetiger.fm

Outlook: Smiths Station still seeks its first win, taking on an Enterprise team looking to bounce back from that loss to Central.

REGION 2-6A

Carver-Montgomery at Russell County

Records: Carver-Montgomery 2-1 (1-0); Russell County 0-2 (0-1)

Last week: Carver def. Park Crossing 27-0; Stanhope Elmore def. Russell County 24-21

Series: Carver leads 9-0

Last meeting: Carver won 40-14

Outlook: Russell County has a chance to make history at home, trying to earn its first win in program history over Carver-Montgomery.

REGION 4-5A

Beauregard at Tallassee

Records: Beauregard 2-1 (0-1); Tallassee 0-3 (0-1)

Last week: Valley def. Beauregard 21-14 (OT); Central Clay County def. Tallassee 41-7

Series: Tallassee leads 17-14

Last meeting: Beauregard won 14-6

Beauregard radio: 95.9 FM and thetiger.fm

Tallassee stream: Tallassee Times TV on YouTube

Outlook: Beauregard suffered a tough loss last Friday at home to Valley and Rams star Cam Dooley, but will look to rebound against a Tallassee team that has had a tough go of 2023 so far.

Sylacauga at Valley

Records: Sylacauga 0-3 (0-1); Valley 2-1 (1-0)

Last week: Elmore County def. Sylacauga 35-7; Valley def. Beauregard 21-14 (OT)

Series: Valley leads 11-3

Last meeting: Valley won 46-14

Outlook: Valley missed the playoffs last season, finishing fifth in Region 4-5A, but the Rams are already in a better position having beaten a Beauregard team that beat them last year and marked one of the losses that kept the Rams out of the playoffs. Another region win against Sylacauga would get the Rams one step closer to the postseason.

REGION 4-3A

Beulah at Walter Wellborn

Records: Beulah 2-1 (1-0); Wellborn 0-2 (0-0)

Last week: Beulah def. Saks 38-24; Wellborn was off

Series: Wellborn leads 3-0

Last meeting: Wellborn def. Beulah 62-7

Outlook: Wellborn took care of Beulah handedly last season, but the Bobcats look to prove its a new season. So far it has been: Beulah has two wins, with its only loss being a close two-point contest, and Wellborn is 0-2.

Dadeville at Saks

Records: Dadeville 1-1 (1-0); Saks 0-3 (0-1)

Last week: Dadeville def. Weaver 26-20; Beulah def. Saks 28-24

Series: Dadeville leads 1-0

Last meeting: Dadeville won 27-10

Outlook: Dadeville looks to keep its momentum going with another win over Saks, after taking the first-ever meeting between the programs last season.

REGION 3-2A

Lanett at Highland Home

Records: Lanett 2-1 (1-0); Highland Home 3-0 (1-0)

Last week: Lanett def. Horseshoe Bend 31-14; Highland Home def. Goshen 42-21

Series: Tied 3-3

Last meeting: Highland Home won 28-18

Outlook: The Flying Squadron soared to 12 wins last season, losing only to region champion Reeltown in the regular season then to B.B. Comer in Class 2A state semifinals, and this year Highland Home looks to take it a step further by dethroning Reeltown for the region title. That road goes through Lanett.

Goshen at Reeltown

Records: Goshen 2-1 (0-1); Reeltown 2-0 (1-0)

Last week: Highland Home def. Goshen 42-21; Reeltown def. LaFayette 41-6

Series: Reeltown leads 8-2

Last meeting: Reeltown won 42-22

Outlook: The Rebels are riding high, having started the season with a 41-14 win over cross-river rival Tallassee, then, coming back from a bye, picking right back up where they left off with a 41-6 win over LaFayette.

Barbour County at LaFayette

Records: Barbour County 1-1 (0-1); LaFayette 0-3 (0-1)

Last week: Luverne def. Babour County 42-0; Reeltown def. LaFayette 41-6

Series: LaFayette leads 5-0

Last meeting: LaFayette won 62-7

Outlook: LaFayette is 0-3 but with two of those losses coming to teams ranked in the ASWA rankings, and the Bulldogs look to bounce back against Barbour County and get to an even 1-1 in region.

REGION 4-1A

Loachapoka at Central-Hayneville

Records: Loachapoka 3-0 (1-0); Central Hayneville 0-2 (0-1)

Last week: Loachapoka def. Verbena 54-18; Maplesville def. Central Hayneville 61-6

Series: Loachapoka leads 1-0

Last meeting: Loachapoka won 48-12

Outlook: Loachapoka and its big-play defense takes its show on the road, looking to keep things rolling in Hayneville.

Notasulga at Maplesville

Records: Notasulga 1-1 (1-0); Maplesville 1-2 (1-0)

Last week: Notasulga def. Autaugaville 50-12; Maplesville def. Central Hayneville 61-6

Series: Maplesville leads 14-1

Last meeting: Maplesville won 54-6

Outlook: Maplesville started the season 0-2 with losses to Meek and Isabella, but Maplesville started last season the exact same way then still won Region 4-1A with an undefeated record. Notasulga looks to prevent that from happening with a win of its own.

AISA REGION 1-AAA

Lee-Scott at Glenwood School

Records: Lee-Scott 3-0 (2-0); Glenwood 4-0 (2-0)

Last week: Lee-Scott def. Morgan Academy 51-7; Glenwood def. Bessemer Academy 51-6

Series: Glenwood leads 22-18

Last meeting: Lee-Scott won 35-21

Outlook: It's a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in the ASWA's AISA rankings, and it doesn't get much bigger with it being a rivalry game to boot.

AISA Region 1-AA

Chambers Academy at Banks Academy

Records: Chambers Academy 3-1 (1-0); Banks Academy 3-0 (2-0)

Last week: Chambers Academy def. Crenshaw Christian 41-14; Banks def. Escambia Academy 60-38

Series: Chambers Academy leads 3-0

Last meeting: Chambers Academy won 42-0

Outlook: After losing to the defending AISA AAA champions Lee-Scott in the opener, Chambers Academy has been on a roll.

AISA EIGHT-MAN

Cornerstone Christian at Springwood School​

Records: Cornerstone Christian 3-0; Springwood School 4-0 (3-0)

Last week: Cornerstone def. Riverside Christian (Tenn.) 52-16; Springwood def. Meadowview Christian 57-30

Series: Springwood leads 7-1

Last meeting: Springwood won 50-8

Outlook: Springwood is just two wins away from a region championship. After this game, Springwood is out of region for several weeks before finally closing region play Oct. 20 against North River Christian. If Springwood wins this one, it enters that game just needing that win for a region title and top seeding in the AISA's eight-man playoffs.