Former Auburn High basketball player Garrison Brooks commits to Mississippi State

Former Auburn High basketball standout Garrison Brooks is headed to Mississippi State after all.

Brooks announced on Thursday he was committed to Mississippi State. The former North Carolina forward’s decision comes after Brooks committed to the Bulldogs as a high school prospect and even signed his national letter of intent with the team before ultimately becoming a Tar Heel.

Brooks’ decision means he will be play for his father, Mississippi State assistant coach George Brooks. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior will use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in order to play in the 2021-22 season.

During the 2020-21 regular season, Brooks averaged 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. He was North Carolina’s third-leading scorer and also ranked third in rebounds and minutes played.

Brooks made 22 starts for the Tar Heels and played in all 25 of UNC’s games this past season. The LaFayette native posted a season-high 18 points against Marquette on Feb. 24.

Brooks entered the season as the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year after being named the conference’s Most Improved Player at the conclusion of his junior year.