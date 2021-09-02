Former Auburn High football player Avery Atkins to wear coveted No. 18 at LSU this season

One of LSU football’s recent traditions has been the awarding of the No. 18 jersey to a player who the team feels displays a selfless attitude and embodies what it means to be an LSU Tiger.

This year, a player Auburn High fans remember quite well has been given this honor.

Auburn High alum Avery Atkins has been selected as one of two Tigers to wear No. 18 during his senior season at LSU. The recognition is a special one for Atkins, who has handled kickoff duties for the Tigers the past three seasons and will do so again this fall.

The new jersey number is another big preseason accomplishment for Atkins, who was given LSU’s Male Leadership Award on Aug. 22.

Atkins was asked about his work ethic in a video LSU released announcing his new number.

“I just think I owe that to my family. They've set me up to be where I am today,” Atkins said. “I just don't want to let them down, so I come out here every day – we all come out here every day – just to represent our families and do the best we can to honor them.