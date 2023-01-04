Former Auburn High standout Mohamoud Diabate declares for NFL Draft

Auburn High football is sending an alum to the NFL Draft, as Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has elected to enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Diabate spent his fourth college season with the Utes, starting in 11 of the team’s 14 games. He logged 52 tackles for second-best among the team’s linebackers and has a team-leading 12.5 tackles for loss, including at least 1.5 tackles for loss in three of Utah’s last four games.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 27 and conclude Saturday, April 29, broadcast on ESPN.

In the Pac-12 Championship game against USC, Diabate tallied eight tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and a quarterback hurry of Heisman winner Caleb Williams. During the regular season against that same team, then ranked No. 7, he also had five tackles.

Against Washington State, he had six tackles and 1.5 sacks for a loss of 10 yards. Diabate returned from injury in week five against Oregon State, finishing his night with a career-best four tackles for loss among his six total tackles.

His season opener with Utah came against his former team: Prior to the move west, Diabate spent his 2019-2021 seasons at Florida, where he started in 17 games and played in 37. In the 2022 game with the Utes, he made nine tackles against the Gators.

At Florida, Diabate had 176 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass break ups and an interception. As a junior, he logged 89 total tackles and four quarterback hurries, including a career-high 12 tackles at South Carolina.

In his 2020 season, he finished with 69 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception. That interception came against Kentucky, a game where he also added six stops.

He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors in 2019, sacking Vanderbilt’s quarterback three times for a loss. He finished that season with 18 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

At Auburn High, Diabate was a first-team all-state selection and a finalist for Class 7A Lineman of the Year award, finishing his senior year with 68 solo tackles including 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. As a junior, he had 82 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and ten sacks on the way to a 10-2 record with the Tigers.

Both Rivals and 247Sports ranked Diabate as a four-star recruit coming out of high school.