Former Auburn High star Rashaan Evans signs with Atlanta Falcons

Auburn High alum Rashaan Evans is signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

The former AHS standout and fifth-year pro signed a one-year deal with the Falcons, the team announced Wednesday.

Evans heads to Atlanta after leaving the Tennessee Titans. Evans was drafted by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft as the 22nd overall pick.

Evans in 2013 helped lead Auburn High to its first-ever appearance in the state championship game, earning All-State recognition and being named the Opelika-Auburn News Defensive Player of the Year.

Evans signed with Alabama out of high school and won two national championships with the Crimson Tide.

In his four seasons with the Titans, Evans combined for 317 tackles, 121 assists, three sacks, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.

At Alabama, Evans racked up 14 sacks and combined 137 tackles. He was honored as a first-team All-American and earned first-team All-SEC from the Associated Press his senior season. Evans was also chosen as one of the semifinalists for the Butkus Award that year.

Evans started in 50 of 59 games as a Titan. After a productive rookie season where Evans led the team with 137 tackles, that production took a hit. An ankle injury and others emerging in the linebacker room has led Evans to find a new home with Atlanta.

Evans at 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds should bring size and experience to the Falcons linebacker group. While in Atlanta, Evans will be reunited with defensive coordinator Dean Pees who held that same position at Tennessee during the 2018-19 season as well as former Titan quarterback Marcus Mariota.

While Evans went to Alabama over closer-to-home Auburn University, he has given back to the local area. In 2020, Evans’ Razor Foundation worked in conjunction with Adidas to donate more than $40,000 worth of equipment to the Loachapoka High School football team.