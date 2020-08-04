Former Central-Phenix City football player Peter Parrish enters transfer portal

Former Central-Phenix City quarterback and LSU redshirt freshman Peter Parrish has entered the transfer portal, according to reports. The news comes after Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron announced Parrish had been suspended by the team in March for a violation of team rules.

Parrish’s move to the transfer portal was first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Parrish signed with LSU as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 after throwing for 1,466 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception and rushing for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. His heroics at Central ended in grand fashion, as he led the Red Devils to a 52-7 victory over Thompson in the Class 7A state title game to give the program its first championship since 1993 and first undefeated season since 1944.

"He's got tremendous wheels. I think he ran a 4.5 down at camp this week for (LSU). Also, they're getting a guy who's got a tremendous arm. He's a complete quarterback," then-Central coach Jamey DuBose said when Parrish committed in June 2018. "I'll be honest with you, I think Peter will be a quick success in college football and in the SEC. I think Peter's a guy who you're going to see playing quick at LSU."